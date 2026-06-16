Canadians back wider access to epinephrine in public spaces, survey suggests

Strong support for "AED-style" access in schools and community settings comes as expectations vary on who can treat severe allergic reactions

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians overwhelmingly support making epinephrine devices, life-saving treatment for severe allergic reactions, more widely available in public spaces, with new data pointing to strong backing for an approach similar to how defibrillators are used in cardiac emergencies.

A national Leger survey of more than 1,500 Canadians, conducted for Food Allergy Canada, found more than four in five (83 per cent) agree life-saving treatments for severe allergic reactions should be easily accessible in public spaces, similar to how AEDs are. This demonstrates that epinephrine devices should be easily accessible in public places to be used in anaphylaxis emergencies.

Support is especially strong in settings where children are present. Nine in 10 Canadians say schools should have epinephrine devices on hand, while support remains high for community centres (79 per cent), sports venues (76 per cent), restaurants (75 per cent) and malls (69 per cent).

Food Allergy Canada says the findings reflect growing public recognition that severe allergic reactions can happen anywhere and timely access to treatment is critical. Nearly four in five Canadians (79 per cent) agree food allergy is a serious medical condition -- an issue that affects many families, including children and adults living with the risk of severe allergic reactions.

"For many individuals and families, managing the risk of a severe allergic reaction is part of everyday life," said Jennifer Gerdts, executive director of Food Allergy Canada. "Canadians are telling us they want life-saving treatment to be available in the places where people learn, gather and participate in community life. Expanding access to epinephrine devices in public spaces is a practical step that can help save lives. This access becomes even more critical in rural or remote settings where emergency care may not be easily available."

Not all first responders carry epinephrine – but many Canadians assume they do

Public support for wider access to epinephrine devices comes alongside differing expectations about who can provide treatment. While 91 per cent of Canadians believe paramedics carry epinephrine devices to treat severe allergic reactions on scene, that confidence drops to 64 per cent for firefighters and just 40 per cent for police, highlighting uncertainty about who is equipped to act in those first critical minutes and a gap in how emergency response is understood.

"Paramedics across Canada are trained and equipped to treat anaphylaxis. However, because anaphylaxis can progress rapidly, immediate access to epinephrine devices before they arrive remains critically important," said Gerdts. "Firefighters and police are often first on scene, but they don't all carry epinephrine devices."

Severe allergic reactions can escalate quickly, and Canadians expect help to come fast. When asked who they would expect to respond first if self-administration was not an option, after paramedics (70 per cent), respondents ranked staff at the venue (59 per cent), family or friends (57 per cent) and bystanders (36 per cent) most commonly. This shows that many also expect non-medical individuals to play a role in a public place.

Awareness doesn't always equal readiness

While awareness of food allergy is high, confidence in recognizing a severe reaction is lower. While 63 per cent agree they are confident they could recognize the signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis if someone was experiencing a serious allergic reaction, only 21 per cent strongly agree, and 42 per cent somewhat agree. That gap matters, experts say, because severe allergic reactions can escalate quickly and without warning.

"Anaphylaxis can become life-threatening within minutes," said Dr. Harold Kim, allergist and clinical immunologist. "It's important to note that not everyone who has a severe reaction has a prior diagnosis or device on them. For some, a severe first-time reaction is how they learn of an allergy. In an emergency, having quick access to an epinephrine device improves outcomes."

What experts want Canadians to know

Experts who work with individuals at risk of anaphylaxis say the findings reinforce expanding access to epinephrine devices in public spaces and ensuring patients at risk are prepared to act.

"The survey findings reinforce that most Canadians would expect life-saving treatment to be available in a public emergency," said Gerdts. "Having access to epinephrine devices in public spaces could help make that expectation a reality and give communities the ability to respond quickly when there is an anaphylactic reaction. For those with a known diagnosis of a severe allergy, carrying their personal epinephrine devices remains an essential part of staying prepared."

Additional findings from the survey

Nearly one in five Canadians (17%) do not believe food allergy is a serious medical condition.

Women show higher conviction on both seriousness and response confidence: 44% of women strongly agree food allergy is a serious medical condition vs. 37% of men 25% of women strongly agree they could recognize anaphylaxis vs. 18% of men

Support for public access is tied to belief in severity: 88% of those who believe food allergy is a serious medical condition agree life-saving treatments for severe allergic reactions should be easily accessible in public places, similar to AEDs for cardiac emergencies, compared to 67% who do not believe food allergies are serious



About the Poll

Leger is the largest Canadian-owned full-service market research firm. An online survey of 1,521 Canadians aged 18+ was completed between April 24-April 26, 2026, using Leger's online panel. Leger's online panel has approximately 500,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90 per cent. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

About Food Allergy Canada

Food Allergy Canada is a national non-profit and Canada's leading patient organization committed to educating, supporting, and advocating for the more than three million Canadians impacted by food allergy. The organization focuses on providing the education and support needed to effectively navigate food allergy, building informed and supportive communities, and acting as the national voice on key issues.

Interviews are available with Jennifer Gerdts, Dr. Harold Kim and a patient.

SOURCE Food Allergy Canada

For more information or to coordinate interview, please contact: Caroline Verboon, [email protected], Mobile: 416-452-4626