CANADIAN YOUTH GATHER IN WINNIPEG TO TALK ABOUT DIVERSITY, INCLUSION AND ALLYSHIP IN A VERY DIFFERENT POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

Experiences Canada

May 02, 2022

Experiences Canada Hosts First In Person National Event Since 2020

OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - After two years of virtual programs and events, Experiences Canada is bringing together 60 youth participants and youth leaders in Winnipeg May 5-8 for a summit on allyship and advocacy.  As part of the summit, the participants will have the opportunity to volunteer with Pride Winnipeg to clean up of the Assiniboine Forest, visit the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Quamajug: the Inuit Centre at WAG, and tour Fort Whyte Alive.  For many venues, this will also be their first national tour group since the pandemic began.

Experiences Canada is hosting its first national in person event since the pandemic began this weekend in Winnipeg. (CNW Group/Experiences Canada)

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, remarked: "As strong and vocal advocates for fundamental change, youth are our future. They are the leaders of today and tomorrow who, through opportunities such as these, are building a more inclusive and equitable Canada."  

Youth were invited to apply by sharing their perspective about allyship.  Experiences Canada received twice as many applications as it had spaces available.

Over the past three months, the youth have been preparing by attending virtual meetings regularly to learn about a variety of allyship topics including Islamophobia, LBGBTQ2S+, Reconciliation, accessibility for persons living with disabilities, environmental racism, mental health, and the impacts of social media. 

"The webinars leading up to the Forum have been so informative and allowed me to be able to have discussions around topics that aren't necessarily common conversation in my household, said Regan Sentner, a youth participant from PEI.  " I am really excited to be able to take what I have learned and educate others as well."

"Being able to see so much passion and humanity displayed by all the speakers and fellow participants is so inspiring to me, as young person wanting to get involved in issues that I am passionate about," added Mehul Madhura, a participant from Toronto.

"While we want the participants to have a great time in Winnipeg on what is likely their first big trip since the pandemic began, their primary purpose will be to work together to complete recording and production on a series of original podcasts for youth about allyship and advocacy, said Deborah Morrison, president and CEO of Experiences Canada. "The podcast series will be their opportunity to share the knowledge they have gained with a wider youth audience."

The project is generously supported by the Department of Canadian Heritage's Youth Forums Canada component of the Exchanges Canada Program as well as private donors including Canada Life, Power Corporation of Canada, and WestJet.

"At Canada Life, we're committed to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion in our communities and dedicated to creating a culture that is inclusive," said Debbie Down, Director, Community Relations, Canada Life. "That's why we're pleased to support Experiences Canada – because they help drive meaningful change in the places we live and work. Through their innovative programs, Experiences Canada inspires youth to tackle complex social issues and help them feel empowered as future change makers."

About Experiences Canada

Experiences Canada is a national registered charity that helps young Canadians to explore their country in ways they never may have imagined through reciprocal exchanges, forums, conferences and other opportunities to connect with one another.

For 85 years, Experiences Canada has opened young people's minds and involved them in a broader world. We offer transformative learning opportunities accessible to youth across Canada – creating fun, safe, memorable experiences that deepen their connection to their community and their country, enrich personal relationships, and build confidence and skills.

Name/Nom

City/Ville

Province

Role

Ruby

Calgary

Alberta

Youth

Megan

Sylvan Lake

Alberta

Youth

Muskaan

Delta

British Columbia

Youth

Cassie

Port Alberni

British Columbia

Youth

Mak

Surrey

British Columbia

Youth Leader

Alexa

Vancouver

British Columbia

Youth

Lilia

Vancouver

British Columbia

Youth

Dominique

Vancouver

British Columbia

Youth

Titiana

Vancouver

British Columbia

Youth

Olivia

Williams Lake

British Columbia

Youth

Anika

Windermere

British Columbia

Youth

Kevin

Brandon

Manitoba

Youth

Elisee

Camp Morton

Manitoba

Youth

Rylan

Kleefeld

Manitoba

Youth

Namirembe

The Pas

Manitoba

Youth

Marium

Winnipeg

Manitoba

Youth

Wynn

Winnipeg

Manitoba

Youth

Angelica

Winnipeg

Manitoba

Youth Leader

Cleche

Winnipeg

Manitoba

Youth Leader

Stefan

Fredericton

New Brunswick

Youth Leader

Lizzie

Lutes Mountain

New Brunswick

Youth

Ifza

Port au Choix

Newfoundland and Labrador

Youth

Riz

St. John's

Newfoundland and Labrador

Youth

Tseada

Inuvik

Northwest Territories

Youth

Penelope

Yellowknife

Northwest Territories

Youth

Apollo

Yellowknife

Northwest Territories

Youth

Katie

Iqaluit

Nunavut

Youth

Devyn

Amherstburg

Ontario

Youth

Theodore

Belle River

Ontario

Youth

Rhyan

Dover Centre

Ontario

Youth

Aarya

Kanata

Ontario

Youth

Maya

Kingston

Ontario

Youth

Mara

Kingston

Ontario

Youth

Siobhan

Lindsay

Ontario

Youth

Mehul

Markham

Ontario

Youth

Tiya

Niagara Falls

Ontario

Youth

Charlie

Oakville

Ontario

Youth

Aislinn

Orangeville

Ontario

Youth

Cynthia Luna

Ottawa

Ontario

Youth

Paige

Ottawa

Ontario

Youth

Mbombo

Ottawa

Ontario

Youth Leader

Yegor

Richmond Hill

Ontario

Youth

Name/Nom

City/Ville

Province

Role




Kya

Stevensville

Ontario

Youth

Jessica

Toronto

Ontario

Youth

Hassan

Toronto

Ontario

Youth Leader

Janelle

Toronto

Ontario

Youth Leader

Mei-Ling

Toronto

Ontario

Youth Leader

Spogmy

Walkerton

Ontario

Youth

Donovan

Cornwall

Prince Edward Island

Youth

Alice

Crapaud

Prince Edward Island

Youth

Regan

Emyvale

Prince Edward Island

Youth

Roy

Hunter River

Prince Edward Island

Youth

Mairi

New Haven

Prince Edward Island

Youth

Kelly

Rocky Point

Prince Edward Island

Youth

Mikaela

Warren Grove

Prince Edward Island

Youth

Candice

Brossard

Quebec

Youth

Maxim

Lac-Sergent

Quebec

Youth

Hana Brook

Montréal

Quebec

Youth

Jill

Kindersley

Saskatchewan

Youth

Danielle

Regina

Saskatchewan

Youth Leader

Liam

Yorkton

Saskatchewan

Youth

Nari

Whitehorse

Yukon

Youth

Sydney

Whitehorse

Yukon

Youth

