CANADIAN WELLNESS BRAND MAGIC SCOOP REDEFINES DAILY PERFORMANCE WITH FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ELECTROLYTES + CREATINE FORMULA

As creatine moves beyond the gym and hydration becomes an everyday habit, Magic Scoop introduces Canada's first all-in-one daily performance stick pack.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Canadian wellness brand, Magic Scoop, announced the launch of Electrolytes + Creatine. As the first Canadian company to combine premium creatine, targeted electrolytes, and active amino acids into a single, convenient daily stick pack, Magic Scoop is redefining how consumers optimize everyday cognitive and physical performance with this first-of-its-kind formula.

Electrolytes + Creatine

As everyday wellness routines continue to evolve, functional ingredients once isolated to the gym or extreme sports are transitioning into foundational daily habits. Historically, creatine was viewed strictly as a bodybuilding supplement, while electrolytes were reserved for intense athletic recovery. Today, a cultural shift is underway. Modern consumers are looking for smarter, simpler ways to support how they think, feel, move, and perform from the boardroom to the weekend, turning hydration into an all-day wellness ritual.

Key benefits of Electrolytes + Creatine include:

Brain + Body Performance: Featuring 5g of creatine monohydrate, the formula taps into emerging research surrounding creatine's role in cognitive support and cell energy, moving the powerhouse ingredient entirely out of the weight room and into everyday cognitive wellness.

Featuring 5g of creatine monohydrate, the formula taps into emerging research surrounding creatine's role in cognitive support and cell energy, moving the powerhouse ingredient entirely out of the weight room and into everyday cognitive wellness. Daily Performance Hydration: Packed with 850mg of clean electrolytes (including 500mg of sodium and premium electrolytes from Pink Himalayan Salt and Coconut Water), the blend delivers functional hydration that supports active lifestyles beyond traditional workout momentum, from morning focus and heavy travel days to daily demands.

Packed with 850mg of clean electrolytes (including 500mg of sodium and premium electrolytes from Pink Himalayan Salt and Coconut Water), the blend delivers functional hydration that supports active lifestyles beyond traditional workout momentum, from morning focus and heavy travel days to daily demands. Simplifying the Wellness Ritual: Featuring 2.8g of amino acids, the formula brings together purposeful ingredients that consumers previously had to purchase separately, supporting active lifestyles, movement, and recovery in a simple daily format.

Featuring 2.8g of amino acids, the formula brings together purposeful ingredients that consumers previously had to purchase separately, supporting active lifestyles, movement, and recovery in a simple daily format. Transparent & Clean Nutrition: Formulated for daily consistency, each portable stick pack features less than 1g of sugar, 0g of caffeine, and absolutely no artificial dyes or fillers.

"I've taken creatine on and off for nearly 20 years, and for most of that time, it was viewed solely as a workout product. But as I dove deeper into the evolving research around daily performance and brain health, I found myself adding it to my electrolytes every single morning," said Adam Assadkhan, Co-Founder and CEO of Magic Scoop. "We realized consumers were already exhausting themselves building these multi-product routines by hand, so we created Electrolytes + Creatine to simplify that daily ritual, delivering a single, all-in-one formula that fits seamlessly into the way people actually live and perform every day."

The launch builds on the success of Magic Scoop's flagship All-In-One Greens formula, reinforcing the brand's core mission to strip the complexity out of daily nutrition. "At Magic Scoop, our mission is to simplify wellness," says Assadkhan. "We believe people should spend less time managing supplements and more time living their lives."

Magic Scoop Electrolytes + Creatine is now available online, and at select retail partners across Canada, in two flavours: Peach Mango and Lemon Lime. For more information and community updates, follow @drinkmagicscoop on Instagram.

ABOUT MAGIC SCOOP

Magic Scoop is a premier Canadian wellness brand creating functional nutrition products designed to support modern, high-performance lifestyles. Founded in 2023 by brothers Amir and Adam Assadkhan, the brand synthesizes high-quality, scientifically backed ingredients into convenient, transparent formats that simplify everyday wellness and vitality.

SOURCE Magic Scoop

Magic Scoop Media Contact: [email protected]