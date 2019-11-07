Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association Appreciates Ontario's Continued Commitment to Strengthen Investment Competitiveness

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association President, Mark A. Nantais issued the following statement:

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) appreciates the Ontario government's continued commitment and focus on policies that help industry competitiveness for the province.

"The 2019 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review released reports on reductions in regulatory burden and efforts to reduce costs which will contribute to a more competitive climate", stated Mark Nantais, CVMA President. "We are pleased to see the government is directing the IESO to retain an independent party to review options to reduce electricity costs. We encourage the government to continue this important work and develop innovative investment supports that will better enable Ontario to compete with other automotive jurisdictions. The CVMA remains committed to work in close collaboration with the province on these issues."

About the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA)

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association is the industry association that has represented Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years. Its membership includes FCA Canada Inc.; Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and General Motors of Canada Company. Collectively its members operate 5 vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and components plants, and have over 1,300 dealerships. 136,000 jobs are directly tied to vehicle assembly in Canada. Direct and indirect jobs associated with vehicle manufacturing are estimated at over 792,000 across Canada. Please visit www.cvma.ca.

