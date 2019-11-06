Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association Applauds Ontario's Continued Commitment to Strengthen Investment Competitiveness

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association President, Mark A. Nantais issued the following statement:

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) applauds the Ontario government's continued commitment and focus to pursue policies that demonstrate a positive rationale for automotive manufacturing and related investment in Ontario.

"The 2019 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review released today reports on significant reductions in regulatory burden and efforts to reduce local operational costs which will contribute to a more competitive investment climate", stated Mark Nantais, CVMA President. "We encourage the government to continue this important work and develop innovative investment supports that will better enable Ontario to compete with other automotive jurisdictions. The CVMA remains committed to work in close collaboration with the province on these issues and as part of the Driving Prosperity: The Future of Ontario's Automotive Sector strategy."

About the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA)

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association is the industry association that has represented Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years. Its membership includes FCA Canada Inc.; Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and General Motors of Canada Company. Collectively its members operate 5 vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and components plants, and have over 1,300 dealerships. 136,000 jobs are directly tied to vehicle assembly in Canada. Direct and indirect jobs associated with vehicle manufacturing are estimated at over 792,000 across Canada. Please visit www.cvma.ca .

