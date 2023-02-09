CANADIAN UTILITIES TO RELEASE YEAR END 2022 RESULTS ON MARCH 2, 2023

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X)

Canadian Utilities Limited (Canadian Utilities) will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The news release will be distributed via Cision ( www.newswire.ca/news-releases/ ) and the results, including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be posted on www.canadianutilities.com .

Canadian Utilities will hold a live teleconference and webcast at 9:00 am Mountain Time (11:00 am Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1-800-319-4610. No pass code is required.

Brian Shkrobot, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will discuss year-end 2022 financial results and recent developments. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period with investment analysts. Participants are asked to please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start and request to join the Canadian Utilities teleconference.

Management invites interested parties to listen via live webcast at: https://www.canadianutilities.com/en-ca/investors/events-presentations.html

A replay of the teleconference will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until April 2, 2023. Please call 1-800-319-6413 and enter pass code 9761. An archive of the webcast will be available on March 2, 2023 and a transcript of the call will be posted on

https://www.canadianutilities.com/en-ca/investors/events-presentations.html within a few business days.

With approximately 5,000 employees and assets of $22 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, renewable energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability

[email protected]

(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(587) 228 4571

Subscription Inquiries:

To receive Canadian Utilities Limited news releases, please click here .

