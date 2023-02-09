CANADIAN UTILITIES TO RELEASE YEAR END 2022 RESULTS ON MARCH 2, 2023
Feb 09, 2023, 17:05 ET
CALGARY, AB, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X)
Canadian Utilities Limited (Canadian Utilities) will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The news release will be distributed via Cision (www.newswire.ca/news-releases/) and the results, including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be posted on www.canadianutilities.com.
Canadian Utilities will hold a live teleconference and webcast at 9:00 am Mountain Time (11:00 am Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1-800-319-4610. No pass code is required.
Brian Shkrobot, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will discuss year-end 2022 financial results and recent developments. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period with investment analysts. Participants are asked to please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start and request to join the Canadian Utilities teleconference.
Management invites interested parties to listen via live webcast at: https://www.canadianutilities.com/en-ca/investors/events-presentations.html
A replay of the teleconference will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until April 2, 2023. Please call 1-800-319-6413 and enter pass code 9761. An archive of the webcast will be available on March 2, 2023 and a transcript of the call will be posted on
https://www.canadianutilities.com/en-ca/investors/events-presentations.html within a few business days.
With approximately 5,000 employees and assets of $22 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, renewable energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.
Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability
[email protected]
(403) 808 2636
Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(587) 228 4571
Subscription Inquiries:
