CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 3, 2023

CALGARY, AB, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X)

Canadian Utilities Limited will hold its 96th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of Canadian Utilities' full year 2022 and first quarter 2023 operational and financial performance.

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the Canadian Utilities Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2023, beginning on page one.

With approximately 5,000 employees and assets of $22 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability

403 808 2636

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

587 228 4571

[email protected]

