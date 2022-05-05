CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHARE OWNERS







NOMINEES VOTES FOR % IN FAVOUR Matthias F. Bichsel 67,362,490 99.97 Loraine M. Charlton 67,369,513 99.98 Robert Hanf 67,360,831 99.96 Robert J. Normand 67,362,275 99.97 Alexander J. Pourbaix 67,362,483 99.97 Hector A. Rangel 67,360,957 99.96 Laura A. Reed 67,363,900 99.97 Nancy C. Southern 67,360,740 99.96 Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 67,348,183 99.95 Roger J. Urwin 67,361,049 99.96 Wayne G. Wouters 67,355,581 99.96

This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2022. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

With approximately 4,800 employees and assets of $21 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

