CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHARE OWNERS

May 05, 2022, 13:57 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X

At the Annual and Special Meeting of Share Owners of Canadian Utilities Limited (the "Corporation") held on May 4, 2022, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following 11 nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

NOMINEES

VOTES FOR

% IN FAVOUR

Matthias F. Bichsel

67,362,490

99.97

Loraine M. Charlton

67,369,513

99.98

Robert Hanf

67,360,831

99.96

Robert J. Normand

67,362,275

99.97

Alexander J. Pourbaix

67,362,483

99.97

Hector A. Rangel

67,360,957

99.96

Laura A. Reed

67,363,900

99.97

Nancy C. Southern

67,360,740

99.96

Linda A. Southern-Heathcott

67,348,183

99.95

Roger J. Urwin

67,361,049

99.96

Wayne G. Wouters

67,355,581

99.96

This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2022. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

With approximately 4,800 employees and assets of $21 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability
[email protected]
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(587) 228 4571

