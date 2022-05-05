CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHARE OWNERS
May 05, 2022, 13:57 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X)
At the Annual and Special Meeting of Share Owners of Canadian Utilities Limited (the "Corporation") held on May 4, 2022, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following 11 nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.
|
NOMINEES
|
VOTES FOR
|
% IN FAVOUR
|
Matthias F. Bichsel
|
67,362,490
|
99.97
|
Loraine M. Charlton
|
67,369,513
|
99.98
|
Robert Hanf
|
67,360,831
|
99.96
|
Robert J. Normand
|
67,362,275
|
99.97
|
Alexander J. Pourbaix
|
67,362,483
|
99.97
|
Hector A. Rangel
|
67,360,957
|
99.96
|
Laura A. Reed
|
67,363,900
|
99.97
|
Nancy C. Southern
|
67,360,740
|
99.96
|
Linda A. Southern-Heathcott
|
67,348,183
|
99.95
|
Roger J. Urwin
|
67,361,049
|
99.96
|
Wayne G. Wouters
|
67,355,581
|
99.96
This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2022. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
With approximately 4,800 employees and assets of $21 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.
Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability
[email protected]
(403) 808 2636
Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(587) 228 4571
Subscription Inquiries:
