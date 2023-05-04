CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X

At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of Canadian Utilities Limited (the "Corporation") held on May 3, 2023, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following thirteen (13) nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

NOMINEES

VOTES FOR

VOTES FOR

% IN FAVOUR

Matthias F. Bichsel

68,879,059

99.99

Loraine M. Charlton

66,866,400

99.97

Robert J. Hanf

66,868,252

99.97

Kelly C. Koss-Brix

66,873,840

99.98

Robert J. Normand

66,873,865

99.98

Alexander J. Pourbaix

66,875,827

99.98

Hector A. Rangel

66,877,944

99.98

Laura A. Reed

66,879,288

99.99

Robert J. Routs

66,879,392

99.99

Nancy C. Southern

66,877,280

99.98

Linda A. Southern-Heathcott

66,869,144

99.97

Roger J. Urwin

66,865,712

99.97

Wayne G. Wouters

66,879,484

99.99


This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2023. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

With approximately 5,000 employees and assets of $23 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability 
[email protected]
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(587) 228 4571

Subscription Inquiries:
