CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X)

At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of Canadian Utilities Limited (the "Corporation") held on May 3, 2023, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following thirteen (13) nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

Related Documents View PDF CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS (CNW Group/Canadian Utilities Limited)

NOMINEES VOTES FOR VOTES FOR % IN FAVOUR Matthias F. Bichsel 68,879,059 99.99 Loraine M. Charlton 66,866,400 99.97 Robert J. Hanf 66,868,252 99.97 Kelly C. Koss-Brix 66,873,840 99.98 Robert J. Normand 66,873,865 99.98 Alexander J. Pourbaix 66,875,827 99.98 Hector A. Rangel 66,877,944 99.98 Laura A. Reed 66,879,288 99.99 Robert J. Routs 66,879,392 99.99 Nancy C. Southern 66,877,280 99.98 Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 66,869,144 99.97 Roger J. Urwin 66,865,712 99.97 Wayne G. Wouters 66,879,484 99.99



This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2023. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

With approximately 5,000 employees and assets of $23 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability

[email protected]

(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(587) 228 4571

Subscription Inquiries:

To receive Canadian Utilities Limited news releases, please click here.

SOURCE Canadian Utilities Limited