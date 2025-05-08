CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU)

At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of Canadian Utilities Limited (the "Corporation") held on May 8, 2025, a resolution was passed electing each of the following twelve nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

NOMINEES VOTES FOR % IN FAVOUR Matthias F. Bichsel 66,598,854 100 % Loraine M. Charlton 66,598,854 100 % Robert J. Hanf 66,598,854 100 % Kelly C. Koss-Brix 66,598,854 100 % Robert J. Normand 66,598,854 100 % Alexander J. Pourbaix 66,598,854 100 % Robert J. Routs 66,598,854 100 % Nancy C. Southern 66,598,854 100 % Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 66,598,854 100 % Roger J. Urwin 66,598,854 100 % Jennifer A. Westacott 66,598,854 100 % Wayne G. Wouters 66,598,854 100 %

This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 7, 2025. A full report of voting results is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 9,100 employees and assets of $24 billion. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions. ATCO Energy Systems delivers energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations segments. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of electricity generation, energy storage, industrial water and cleaner fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

