CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS
May 08, 2025, 19:22 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU)
At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of Canadian Utilities Limited (the "Corporation") held on May 8, 2025, a resolution was passed electing each of the following twelve nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.
|
NOMINEES
|
VOTES FOR
|
% IN FAVOUR
|
Matthias F. Bichsel
|
66,598,854
|
100 %
|
Loraine M. Charlton
|
66,598,854
|
100 %
|
Robert J. Hanf
|
66,598,854
|
100 %
|
Kelly C. Koss-Brix
|
66,598,854
|
100 %
|
Robert J. Normand
|
66,598,854
|
100 %
|
Alexander J. Pourbaix
|
66,598,854
|
100 %
|
Robert J. Routs
|
66,598,854
|
100 %
|
Nancy C. Southern
|
66,598,854
|
100 %
|
Linda A. Southern-Heathcott
|
66,598,854
|
100 %
|
Roger J. Urwin
|
66,598,854
|
100 %
|
Jennifer A. Westacott
|
66,598,854
|
100 %
|
Wayne G. Wouters
|
66,598,854
|
100 %
This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 7, 2025. A full report of voting results is available at www.sedarplus.ca.
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 9,100 employees and assets of $24 billion. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions. ATCO Energy Systems delivers energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations segments. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of electricity generation, energy storage, industrial water and cleaner fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.
Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Financial Operations
[email protected]
(403) 808 2636
Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(587) 228 4571
