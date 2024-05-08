CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS

News provided by

Canadian Utilities Limited

May 08, 2024, 17:58 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU)

At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of Canadian Utilities Limited (the "Corporation") held on May 8, 2024, a resolution was passed electing each of the following thirteen (13) nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

Continue Reading
CUL 2024 Director Voting Results (CNW Group/Canadian Utilities Limited)
View PDF
CUL 2024 Director Voting Results (CNW Group/Canadian Utilities Limited)

NOMINEES

VOTES FOR

% IN FAVOUR

Matthias F. Bichsel

66,598,854

100 %

Loraine M. Charlton

66,598,854

100 %

Robert J. Hanf

66,598,854

100 %

Kelly C. Koss-Brix

66,598,854

100 %

Robert J. Normand

66,598,854

100 %

Alexander J. Pourbaix

66,598,854

100 %

Hector A. Rangel

66,598,854

100 %

Laura A. Reed

66,598,854

100 %

Robert J. Routs

66,598,854

100 %

Nancy C. Southern

66,598,854

100 %

Linda A. Southern-Heathcott

66,598,854

100 %

Roger J. Urwin

66,598,854

100 %

Wayne G. Wouters

66,598,854

100 %

This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024. A full report of voting results is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 9,000 employees and assets of $23 billion. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions. ATCO Energy Systems delivers energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations segments. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
[email protected]
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE Canadian Utilities Limited

Organization Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited

With approximately 4,500 employees and assets of $20 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities...