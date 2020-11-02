Canadian Utilities Limited Provides Series FF Preferred Shares Conversion Privilege and Dividend Rate Notice

To retain any or all of their Series FF Preferred Shares and continue to receive a fixed rate quarterly dividend; or To convert, on a one-for-one basis, any or all of their Series FF Preferred Shares into Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series GG ("Series GG Preferred Shares") of Canadian Utilities Limited and receive a floating rate quarterly dividend.

Effective December 1, 2020, the annual dividend rate for the Series FF Preferred Shares is set at 4.50% for the five-year period from and including December 1, 2020 to but excluding December 1, 2025 and the dividend rate for the Series GG Preferred Shares is set at an annual rate of 3.78% for the three-month period commencing December 1, 2020 to but excluding March 1, 2021. The dividend rate for the Series GG Preferred Shares will be reset each quarter. Both rates were calculated according to the terms described in the prospectus supplement of Canadian Utilities Limited dated September 16, 2015.

Beneficial owners of Series FF Preferred Shares who wish to exercise their right of conversion should communicate as soon as possible with their broker or other nominee and ensure that they follow their instructions in order to meet the deadline to exercise such right, which is 3 p.m. (Calgary time) / 5 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 16, 2020. Any notices received after this deadline will not be valid. As such, it is recommended that this be done well in advance of the deadline in order to provide the broker or other intermediary with time to complete the necessary steps.

The foregoing conversions are subject to the conditions that: (i) if Canadian Utilities Limited determines that there would be less than 2,000,000 Series FF Preferred Shares outstanding on December 1, 2020, then all remaining Series FF Preferred Shares will automatically be converted into Series GG Preferred Shares on December 1, 2020, and (ii) alternatively, if Canadian Utilities Limited determines that there would be less than 2,000,000 Series GG Preferred Shares outstanding on December 1, 2020 after giving effect to conversion notices received, no Series FF Preferred Shares will be converted into Series GG Preferred Shares. If either of these scenarios occurs, Canadian Utilities Limited will issue a news release to that effect on or before November 23, 2020.

Holders of the Series FF Preferred Shares and the Series GG Preferred Shares, as applicable, will have the opportunity to convert their shares again on December 1, 2025, and every five years thereafter as long as the shares remain outstanding.

For more information on the terms of, and risks associated with an investment in, the Series FF Preferred Shares and the Series GG Preferred Shares, please see Canadian Utilities Limited's prospectus supplement dated September 16, 2015, which can be found under Canadian Utilities Limited's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

With approximately 4,600 employees and assets of $20 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations), Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Myles Dougan

Director, Investor Relations & External Disclosure

T: 403-292-7879 C: 403-828-2908

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

T: 587-228-4571

