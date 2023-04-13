CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED ELIGIBLE DIVIDENDS

CALGARY, AB, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X)

The Board of Directors of Canadian Utilities Limited has declared the following quarterly dividends:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend Per Share ($) Record Date (2023) Payment Date (2023) Class A non-voting CU 0.4486 04-May 01-Jun Class B common CU.X 0.4486 04-May 01-Jun Series Y 5.196% CU.PR.C 0.32475 04-May 01-Jun Series AA 4.90% CU.PR.D 0.30625 04-May 01-Jun Series BB 4.90% CU.PR.E 0.30625 04-May 01-Jun Series CC 4.50% CU.PR.F 0.28125 04-May 01-Jun Series DD 4.50% CU.PR.G 0.28125 04-May 01-Jun Series EE 5.25% CU.PR.H 0.328125 04-May 01-Jun Series FF 4.50% CU.PR.I 0.28125 04-May 01-Jun Series HH 4.75% CU.PR.J 0.296875 04-May 01-Jun



These dividends are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

With approximately 5,000 employees and assets of $22 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

