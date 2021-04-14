Canadian Utilities Limited Eligible Dividends

Shares TSX Stock

Symbol Dividend

Per Share ($) Record Date

(2021) Payment Date

(2021) Class A non-voting CU 0.43980 06-May 01-Jun









Class B common CU.X 0.43980 06-May 01-Jun









Series Y 3.403% CU.PR.C 0.2126875 06-May 01-Jun









Series AA 4.90% CU.PR.D 0.30625 06-May 01-Jun









Series BB 4.90% CU.PR.E 0.30625 06-May 01-Jun









Series CC 4.50% CU.PR.F 0.28125 06-May 01-Jun









Series DD 4.50% CU.PR.G 0.28125 06-May 01-Jun









Series EE 5.25% CU.PR.H 0.328125 06-May 01-Jun









Series FF 4.50% CU.PR.I 0.28125 06-May 01-Jun

These dividends are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

With approximately 4,500 employees and assets of $20 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Myles Dougan

Director, Investor Relations & External Disclosure

T: 403-292-7879 C: 403-828-2908



Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

T: 587-228-4571

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Canadian Utilities Limited

