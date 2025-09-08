CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited announced today that it will issue $750 million of 5.45% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due December 22, 2055. The offering is expected to close on or about September 22, 2025. Proceeds from the issue will be used for capital expenditures, to repay or refinance existing obligations and for other general corporate purposes. This hybrid note issue was underwritten by RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities, Scotiabank, CIBC Capital Markets, ATB Capital Markets and MUFG.

View PDF Canadian Utilities Limited Announces Hybrid Note Issue (CNW Group/Canadian Utilities Limited)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 9,100 employees and assets of $24 billion. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions. ATCO Energy Systems delivers energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations segments. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of electricity generation, energy storage, industrial water and cleaner fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Financial Operations

[email protected]

(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(587) 228 4571

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including the reference to the issuance of $750 million of 5.45% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes and the expected use of proceeds.

While it is believed that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are being made, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. By its nature, such information involves a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of, among other things: applicable laws, regulations and government policies; regulatory decisions; prevailing market and economic conditions; the availability and cost of labour, materials, services, and infrastructure; the development and execution of projects; commodity price fluctuations; non-compliance, or breach of contract by contract counterparties; and other risk factors, many of which are beyond Canadian Utilities' control. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information about the principal risks that Canadian Utilities faces, see "Business Risks and Risk Management" in Canadian Utilities' Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release represents expectations as of the date hereof, which may change after such date. There is no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Canadian Utilities Limited