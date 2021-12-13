Canadian Urban Limited announces new Amazon lease for Delivery Station in Ottawa, Ontario

The more than 100,000 square foot facility is located in the Hawthorne Industrial Park, which is approximately 10 kilometres southeast of Ottawa's central business district. The property is 100% occupied by Amazon and will serve as its delivery station facility in the Ottawa metropolitan area. The Amazon delivery station facility will include contemporary robotics technology, inventory and shipping operations making it a state-of-the-art logistics facility in the Ottawa region.

The property benefits from its proximity to key transportation routes, including Highway 417 (Trans-Canada Highway) providing ideal access for Amazon's logistics operations. The property features a low site coverage ratio of 23% with the additional 2.5 acres of excess land being contemplated for use as added parking and drive surfaces.

"We are very pleased to have secured Amazon as a tenant and business partner in our Ottawa portfolio. The Canadian Urban team invested months into this deal which included successfully executing an early lease surrender with our prior tenant, and subsequent negotiation of a lease with Amazon that met the needs of both the Landlord and Tenant. Considerable capital improvements were completed at this property, positioning it to become a state-of-the-art facility servicing the Ottawa market." said Sorab Gill, Assistant Vice President, Asset Management, Canadian Urban Limited

"Our team has certainly benefited in having a strong industrial presence in growth markets. We expect the industrial property sector to continue to be buoyant in this market, particularly those assets that meet the needs of logistics-focused organizations. This transaction highlights Canadian Urban's proven ability to add value with the aim of delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors." said Jay Hamilton, President, Canadian Urban Limited

Amazon continues to pursue continued expansion of its distribution network across Canada. Once complete, this facility will employ approximately 100 full-time workers.

"We are excited to continue our growth in Ontario with a new delivery station in Ottawa. This new delivery station will allow us to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers and creates approximately 100 job opportunities for the talented local workforce," said Amazon Canada last mile logistics operations regional director Jasmin Begagic.

In addition to creating permanent and seasonal, full-time and part-time jobs, entrepreneurs also have the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com.

About Canadian Urban Limited

Canadian Urban is an innovative and disciplined real estate investment manager with a 50-year history and a diverse and strategic portfolio of industrial, office, retail, and multi-family properties across Canada. Canadian Urban delivers on its track-record of achieving superior risk-adjusted returns for institutional and private wealth clients through its entrepreneurial spirit, ability to respond quickly, long-term relationships and keen market insights. Its clients include major pension funds, endowment funds and select private wealth clients. Canadian Urban offers its clients services including Investment Management, Asset Management, Property Management, Development and Sustainability. To learn more, visit www.canadianurban.com or follow Canadian Urban on LinkedIn.

