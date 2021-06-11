Canadian Tree Planters Celebrate Cross Canada Plant

The value of planting trees is growing and a goal for the Cross Canada Plant is to raise the profile of tree planters and tree planting companies. It's about witnessing the amazing work that is accomplished by the Canadian planters throughout the planting season.

"We are ready to participate in growing Canada's forests and help in Trudeau's vision of Planting 2 Billion trees in 10 years. We are an industry that can do this," says Tim Tchida of Blue Green Planet Project.

For the June 10th Cross Canada Plant, the number of seedlings planted and the number of planters who participated will be reported. The aim is to have these numbers available by June 13th on Instagram @CanadianTreePlanter.

"In between the millions of trees being planted each day, in every moment there is a lot happing here. In the space between trees there is friendships, initiation, and giving back.... and tough, grueling, rewarding work," says Tchida.

The Cross Canada Plant is co-sponsored by Blue Green Planet Project, Cariboo Carbon Solutions, PRT Growing Services, and Western Forestry Contractors' Association.

To plant additional trees in Canada, Blue Green Planet Project is aligning contractors and funding, Cariboo Carbon Solutions is lining up land, Western Forestry Contractors' Association is working with provincial governments and PRT Growing Services is growing the trees.

For further information: Media Contact : Tim Tchida, Blue Green Planet Project, Mobile 250-847-1114 (or 250-847-3143 to arrange an interview).