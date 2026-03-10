Canadian Tech Company Launches the "Trivago of Groceries"

Using AI for the Good of the Consumer.

NORTH BAY, ON, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - As grocery prices continue to rise, a new Canadian app is helping shoppers find where their groceries cost less before they leave home.

Gofer.run compares both everyday and sale prices across grocery stores in a shopper's neighbourhood and shows where a grocery list costs the least -- whether someone shops at one store or chooses to split their trip across multiple stores.

Unlike traditional flyer apps or store-specific tools, gofer.run analyzes each item on a user's list and calculates the lowest total grocery bill based on the number of stores a shopper is willing to visit.

For example, if ketchup is on a list, the app pulls ketchup products from multiple stores and compares prices by unit -- such as per 100 grams or 100 millilitres -- allowing shoppers to quickly see which option delivers the best value.

Once a grocery list is entered, gofer.run evaluates every item and shows shoppers where their basket costs less. Users can choose to shop entirely at one store and still see savings compared to their usual store, or allow the app to optimize additional savings by visiting multiple stores.

While one individual item may not always be the absolute lowest price on its own, the overall basket is optimized to deliver the lowest total cost based on the number of stores selected.

For families willing to shop at more than one store, the savings can add up quickly -- potentially hundreds of dollars per month.

Key Features Include:

Price comparison by unit across neighbourhood grocery stores • Smart grocery lists that can be shared with household members • Weekly flyer browsing and price-matching lists • Photo search to compare prices while shopping in-store • List digitization that converts handwritten lists into digital ones • Saved grocery lists for recurring shopping trips • Recipe integration that adds ingredients directly to a shopping list • Canadian products highlighted with a maple leaf icon

Early users say the app not only helps reduce grocery bills but also simplifies the grocery planning process.

"As a serial entrepreneur nearing the end of my career, I've always wanted to build something that truly makes a difference, and there's simply no better feeling than helping Canadians feed themselves," says Mark Sherry, Co-founder and President. "In these turbulent times with rising grocery prices, Gofer.run was born out of a passion to provide a vital tool that helps families save money and simplify their grocery planning before they even leave home."

gofer.run is free to download and available on iOS and Android across Canada (currently English only).

For more information or to download the app, visit www.gofer.run .

One Red Maple Inc. is a Canadian start up that is solely focused on helping Canadians feed themselves.

SOURCE gofer.run

Media Contact: Mark Sherry, Co-Founder, [email protected], 705-493-0552; Christina Ralph, Marketing Director, [email protected], 416-803-6846