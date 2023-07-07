TORONTO, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ --

www.TahoeCanadianSettlement.ca

Did you acquire shares of Tahoe Resources Inc. between May 24, 2017 and July 5, 2017 on a Canadian stock exchange or trading platform, or any exchange or trading platform outside Canada and the United States?

A class action settlement has been reached for US$13.5 million to resolve all claims asserted on behalf of persons who acquired Tahoe shares between May 24, 2017 and July 5, 2017 on any Canadian exchange (including the Toronto Stock Exchange) or any Canadian alternative trading system, or on any exchange or trading platform outside Canada and the United States ("Canadian Class"). You are presumed to be a Canadian Class Member if you purchased Tahoe shares during this period and your trading records have the ticker symbol "THO" for those purchases.

The settlement is subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. A settlement approval hearing has been set for September 26, 2023. At that same hearing, the Court will also consider a motion to approve Class Counsel's fees, which will not exceed 28% of the recovery plus reimbursement for expenses incurred in the ligation.

To be eligible for compensation from the settlement, Canadian Class Members must submit a Claim Form to the Canadian Claims Administrator at www.TahoeCanadianSettlement.ca by no later than January 3, 2024. If you do not wish to be bound by the settlement or receive any benefits from it, you must opt out by no later than September 5, 2023. If you wish to object to the settlement, you must do so by no later than September 5, 2023.

A separate settlement for US$19.5 million has been reached on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Tahoe's common stock in the United States or on the NYSE between April 3, 2013 and August 24, 2017, inclusive ("U.S. Class"). You are presumed to be a U.S. Class Member if you purchased Tahoe common stock during this period and your trading records have the ticker symbol "TAHO" for those purchases. The U.S. settlement is being administered separately. If you are a U.S. Class Member, visit www.USTahoeSettlement.com for more information about that settlement.

For important information regarding the class action, to determine if you are a member of the Canadian Class, to learn how to make a claim for compensation, opt out and object, and to understand your legal rights:

View the long-form notice at www.TahoeCanadianSettlement.ca.

Canadian Tahoe Resources Settlement Claims Administrator

c/o Epiq Class Action Services Canada Inc.

P.O. Box 507 STN B

Ottawa ON K1P 5P6

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 1-888-565-3801

Fax: 1-866-262-0816

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario.

SOURCE Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario