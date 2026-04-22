Canadian Startup Capital Association Launches to Strengthen Early-Stage Investment Across Canada

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Startup Capital Association (CSCA) today announced its official launch, marking a national effort to strengthen Canada's early-stage capital ecosystem by connecting, supporting, and scaling organizations and investors across the country.

The Association's mission is rooted in a clear reality: Canada does not lack capital, it lacks the early-stage activation needed to connect founders and investors when it matters most.

Recent trends highlight the urgency. Pre-seed deal sizes are declining, emerging managers raised just $249 million in 2025, and foreign investors now account for roughly 40% of venture investment in Canada. Meanwhile, domestic capital continues to concentrate at later stages, leaving the earliest and most critical phase underfunded.

"Canada has the wealth, the founders, and a new generation of investors ready to act. What's missing are the networks to connect them," said Jesse Wiebe, Executive Director of CSCA. "More people need to see themselves in the capital stack. If we want more companies to start and scale here, we need early-stage capital infrastructure that reflects the full diversity of this country."

Rather than building new programs in isolation, CSCA will act as a connective layer across Canada's fragmented early-stage investment landscape. The organization will work alongside high-performing grassroots networks, early-stage, and emerging fund managers to amplify their impact and strengthen collaboration and diversity across regions. A more diverse and representative investor base makes the system more fair and also makes it stronger and better equipped to back the next generation of companies. All of this works towards ensuring that more founders can access funding at the earliest and most critical stages.

"The opportunity is to activate new investors and scale what is already working," added Wiebe. "That's how we build a more connected, inclusive, and effective investment ecosystem."

CSCA's work is grounded in three clear priorities: activating and growing early-stage investment, building the infrastructure that strong innovation ecosystems require, and shaping the broader system so capital reaches companies earlier. This means converting passive wealth into active investment by supporting first-time angels, family offices, and emerging fund managers; strengthening national networks; and nurturing the next generation of investors and entrepreneurs to grow Canada's economy. Launching with a phased approach, beginning with 19 founding members with shared values, and expanding into a broader public platform and policy presence over time. Diversity and representation are central to the mission, with a focus on ensuring more people see themselves reflected in Canada's capital ecosystem. Founding members include: Startup TNT, Anges Quebec, Spring, The Firehood, Antler Canada, Capital M Ventures, Indigenous Venture Challenge, Redstick VC, SAIL Initiative, Front Row Ventures, Boreal Ventures, Audaxa Ventures, Trillick Ventures, UCEED, Nadarra Ventures, Manitoba Innovates, Ag-West Bio, Propel Impact, and Southeast Tech Hub (SETH).

"Canada's early-stage opportunity isn't just about more capital - it's about who's participating in it." said Caroline Von Hirschberg, Co-CEO of Spring, a founding member of the Canadian Startup Capital Association. "If we want to unlock the full potential of founders across Canada, we also need a more diverse group of investors at the table. That means creating pathways for people across communities, lived experiences, and backgrounds, to see themselves as part of the capital ecosystem."

Across all founding and committed member organizations, the coalition collectively represents more than 3,500 active investors, $750M+ in direct early-stage capital deployed, $3B+ in follow-on capital raised by portfolio companies, and tens of thousands of founders supported from coast to coast. Per the 2025 Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association's (CVCA) 2025 annual report, a majority of the active private investors in Canada are already in this coalition. This is not a proposal for what could exist. It is an investment in what already does.

Canada's future isn't something we inherit. It's something we build together.

About the Canadian Startup Capital Association

The Canadian Startup Capital Association (CSCA) is Canada's national coalition for the full early-stage capital ecosystem. We connect, strengthen, and advocate for the organizations deploying startup capital from pre-seed through Series A via angel groups, syndicates, emerging fund managers, impact investors, venture philanthropic funds, Indigenous investment organizations, investment activation programs, and private debt providers.

Canada doesn't have a capital shortage. It has an early-stage capital infrastructure problem. CSCA is building the connective layer that has never existed -- a national platform where the people doing this work can share deal flow, coordinate nationally, and advocate with a single voice in Ottawa and every legislature across the country.

SOURCE Canadian Startup Capital Association

Media Contact: Amanda McGoey - [email protected]