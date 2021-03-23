Canadian Sport Institute Pacific teams up with Kontrol BioCloud to help protect Canada's Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls on the road to Tokyo

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or "Company") announces that Canadian Sport Institute Pacific (CSI Pacific) is teaming up with Kontrol BioCloud to operate its Safe Space Technology™ in the National Team Training environment. The Kontrol BioCloud viral detection technology is designed as a real-time analyzer to detect airborne pathogens, such as COVID-19. The system will be installed at Canadian Sport Institute Pacific's Whistler Athletes Centre in Whistler, BC.

"We developed BioCloud to help us get back to normal across all sectors of the economy, including athletics and sports. We are delighted to share our Safe Space Technology with Canadian Sport Institute Pacific," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies Corp.

CSI Pacific works closely with a large number of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls training in British Columbia, and throughout a wide variety of sports. These athletes and coaches have been training under strict COVID-19 protocols throughout the pandemic. Protocols include small training groups, masking, social distancing, handwashing, and thorough sanitizing of all equipment.

CSI Pacific identified athletes are exempt from the Government of British Columbia's public health order, which has created opportunities for high performance athletes to train, compete and travel within the province. This is a huge opportunity for B.C. to support athletes and CSI Pacific thanks the Government of British Columbia for making this consideration. This opportunity is also how Kontrol BioCloud can provide an additional benefit to these athletes.



"CSI Pacific's staff have been working diligently throughout COVID to help keep these athletes healthy and safe as they prepare to represent Canada at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics," says Dr. Paddy McCluskey, CSI Pacific's Chief Medical Officer. "We are excited to add the BioCloud device to our safety measures as it will give athletes confidence that they are training in a safe space."

The trialing of the BioCloud technology will further enhance the safety of these environments and ensure that Canada's Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls can continue focusing on their training in the lead up to Tokyo.

Athletes registered with CSI Pacific are upholding an extremely high standard of COVID safety by training in bubbles and undergoing testing to ensure safety in and around the training environment. CSI Pacific staff are upholding the same level of safety for the protection of the athletes, coaches and each other in order to minimize the disruption to training and competition for the athletes. CSI Pacific would like to thank all athletes for following the protocols so diligently.

Kontrol, both directly and through its growing global distribution network, has identified athletics, sports and sporting venues as an important vertical to establish safe spaces.

About CSI Pacific – (Canadian Sport Institute Pacific): Powering Performance. Inspiring Excellence.

Offering world-class Olympic and Paralympic training environments in Vancouver, Whistler and Victoria, Canadian Sport Institute Pacific is committed to Powering Performance. Inspiring Excellence. Working with national sport organizations and fuelled by our national and provincial partners such as Sport Canada, viaSport, Own the Podium, Canadian Olympic Committee, Canadian Paralympic Committee and the Coaches Association of Canada, we are driven by our mantra to Collaborate. Serve. Innovate. Perform.

Our team of sport science, sport medicine, coaching & life services experts provide leading-edge programs and services to athletes and coaches to ensure they have every advantage to win medals for Canada.

www.csipacific.ca

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, athletics, mass transportation and other. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com.

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Technologies provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the Kontrol BioCloud are subject to the risk that the Kontrol BioCloud may not prove to be successful in detecting the virus that causes COVID-19 effectively or at all, uncertainty of timing or availability of any regulatory approvals and Kontrol's lack of track record in developing products for medical applications. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For further information: Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected] or [email protected], Kontrol Technologies Corp., 180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8, Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123