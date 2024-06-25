Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces Sale of East Block Montney Lands

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SPI) (OTCBB: CSPUF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to sell certain oil and natural gas assets in Northeastern British Columbia (the "Asset Disposition"), for gross cash proceeds to the Corporation of $5.0 million (the "Purchase Price"), subject to closing adjustments.

The Asset Disposition includes approximately 10,350 net acres of undeveloped Montney lands located in the Farrell Creek and Attachie areas of Northeastern British Columbia (the "Assets"). There is no production, facilities, or reserves associated with the Assets.

The effective date of the Asset Disposition is March 1, 2024 and the closing date is June 25, 2024.

The Asset Disposition is a result of the Corporation's previously announced strategic review process conducted with Sayer Energy Advisors ("Sayer").

Sayer continues to work with the Corporation to review strategic alternates, which may include, among other alternatives, the addition of capital to further develop the potential of the remaining assets, the sale of the Corporation or a portion of its assets, a merger, farm-in or joint venture, or other such options as may be determined by the board of directors of CSRI to be in the best interests of the Corporation and its shareholders.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com or the Corporation's website at www.csri.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC.

"Louisa DeCarlo"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

For further information, please contact: Canadian Spirit Resources Inc., Attention: Louisa DeCarlo, Telephone: (403) 618-2113, Email: [email protected]