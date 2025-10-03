Canadian Space Agency Awards $1 Million R&D Contribution to Canadian Space Mining Corporation to Power the Future on the Moon

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Space Mining Corporation (CSMC) has been awarded a $1 million CAD contribution from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to advance development of a first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor designed to power a permanent presence on the Moon.

The funding, delivered through CSA's Space Technology Development Program (STDP), will support the next phase of CSMC's Low Enriched Uranium Nuclear Reactor (LEUNR). LEUNR is a compact and resilient power system built to operate in the most extreme environments. Designed for both lunar and terrestrial use, it could provide continuous energy for Moon bases, science missions, and resource extraction, and deliver reliable power to remote communities in Canada.

"Canada has always punched above its weight in space, from the Canadarm to RADARSAT. This project shows we are ready to do it again. With this support from the Canadian Space Agency, we can prove that Canadian innovation belongs at the very forefront of humanity's most innovative and exciting missions, starting with our return to the moon. It's time to lead. The time is now" said Daniel Sax, Founder and CEO, CSMC.

This award under CSA's STDP 9.1 program will support critical work in reactor design, mission planning, prototyping, and safety analysis, laying the groundwork for future demonstration of a fully fueled reactor in Canada and eventual deployment in space in collaboration with CSA and international partners.

This builds off the work that CSMC is doing advancing LEUNR for its dual-use as an energy system that can power Canada's northern and arctic defence. In doing so it can help bolster sovereignty and bring energy equity to northern Indigenous communities currently entirely reliant on diesel power.

CSMC's work positions Canada as a leader in the emerging space nuclear economy, serving both domestic needs and international exploration. With recent announcements by NASA of its intention to put a reactor on the moon, the market is serious about delivering these capabilities in space. Canada is one of the few countries with both the space and nuclear chops to be able to safely deliver these types of systems, and CSMC is leading the way.

About Canadian Space Mining Corporation (CSMC):

CSMC is a Canadian space and defence company focused on developing technologies at the intersection of our long term needs in space and immediate needs on earth. With expertise in nuclear systems, quantum sensors, and in-situ resource utilization, CSMC is pioneering solutions to power both the future and the present.

