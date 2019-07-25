Canadian Solar and Direct Energy Business sign long-term agreement on 23MW solar project in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Suffield Solar, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar, and Direct Energy Business, part of Direct Energy, one of North America's largest energy and energy-related services providers, and a subsidiary of Centrica PLC, announce that they have signed a long-term agreement to purchase all electrical output and associated capacity from the Suffield facility, scheduled to be online in 2020.

"With increased customer demand in summer, the addition of 23 MW of solar output will help Direct Energy build renewable power supply options for our customers and provide an alternative to traditional market-based hedges" said David Brast, Senior Vice President, North America Gas and Power, Direct Energy Business. "We are also proud that our agreement with Suffield Solar is the first major step in Alberta, and supports previously announced agreements throughout North America, towards Centrica's global commitment to provide products and services that lead to a lower carbon future".

"We've enjoyed partnering with Direct Energy to develop creative solutions like the long-term electricity off-take agreement signed on the Suffield solar project," said Shawn Qu, chairman at Canadian Solar. "We're proud to bring some of the latest solar technology to Alberta, the Canadian province known for its energy leadership."

Once complete, the Suffield solar field will be Alberta's largest solar power project. While the majority of funding for the facility has been provided through private market investment, it was announced in January that the Suffield project was awarded $15.3 million in funding through Natural Resources Canada's Emerging Renewable Power Program. Suffield was selected for this funding as the project will deploy some of the latest advancements in renewable technology, while spurring further investment in the industry. Bifacial modules offer many advantages over traditional solar panels as power can be produced from both sides of a bifacial module, increasing total energy generation and reliability during winter months.

With almost one million residential, business and wholesale customers in Alberta, Direct Energy is deeply committed to delivering energy solutions that meet our customers unique needs and playing an active role in the communities that we serve.

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest energy and energy-related services providers with nearly five million residential and commercial customers. Direct Energy provides customers with choice and support in managing their energy costs through a portfolio of innovative products and services. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), one of the world's leading integrated energy companies, Direct Energy operates in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and eight provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar is a Canadian based manufacturer of solar PV modules and a provider of solar energy solutions. With subsidiaries in 20 countries on 6 continents, they are truly a global leader in the renewable energy space. Canadian Solar has energized 4.3 GWp of solar power projects globally and owns 1.4 GWp of solar power plants that are in commercial operation, with a resale value of US$1.6 billion. In addition, Canadian Solar has a geographically diversified utility-scale solar power project pipeline totaling 8.9 GWp, with projects being developed in the U.S., Japan, Latin America, Australia, EMEA, South East Asia, India and China. Of the total project pipeline, 2.2 GWp of projects are at late-stage development and have secured energy offtake agreements.

About the Suffield Solar project:

The Suffield Solar project will employ approximately 250 people during construction and will power approximately 7,400 households annually once it enters operation in 2020. The 91,000-panel farm will be situated on 202 acres of privately held land south of the Trans-Canada Highway, 10 kilometers west of the Hamlet of Suffield in southern Alberta.

