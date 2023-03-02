Canadian Security Traders Association Closes the Market

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - John Christofilos, President, Canadian Security Traders Association Inc. ("CSTA") along with members of his team joined Paul Dimtsis, Director, Client Relationship Manager, TMX Group, to celebrate the kick-off of the CSTA's Annual Winter Vendor Fair and to close the market.

The Canadian Security Traders Association, Inc (CSTA). is a professional trade organization that works to improve the ethics, business standards and working environment for members who are engaged in the buying, selling, and trading of securities (mainly equities).

