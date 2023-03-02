Canadian Security Traders Association Closes the Market
Mar 02, 2023, 16:57 ET
TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - John Christofilos, President, Canadian Security Traders Association Inc. ("CSTA") along with members of his team joined Paul Dimtsis, Director, Client Relationship Manager, TMX Group, to celebrate the kick-off of the CSTA's Annual Winter Vendor Fair and to close the market.
The Canadian Security Traders Association, Inc (CSTA). is a professional trade organization that works to improve the ethics, business standards and working environment for members who are engaged in the buying, selling, and trading of securities (mainly equities).
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Sarah Cooper, Canadian Security Traders Association, [email protected]
Share this article