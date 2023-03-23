Canadian securities regulators publish detailed data for eighth annual review of representation of women on boards in Canada

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The securities regulatory authorities in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan today published the underlying data used to prepare the eighth annual review of women on boards and in executive officer positions.

Data was compiled from public documents filed on SEDAR and includes the name, industry and year-end of the 625 non-venture issuers who were included in the review sample. These issuers had year-ends between December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, and filed information circulars or annual information forms by July 31, 2022. The data is available on CSA member websites.

Data for additional issuers that were not included in past review samples has also been published today:

For the balance of 2021, the 113 non-venture issuers that either (i) had year ends between December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 and filed information circulars or annual information forms after July 31, 2021 , or (ii) had year ends between April 1, 2021 and December 30, 2021 .

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

