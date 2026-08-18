Canadian Securities Administrators release 2025-2026 Year in Review

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published its annual Year in Review, highlighting progress made during the first year of its 2025-2028 Business Plan. The report reflects the considerable work that took place between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026, aimed at supporting the competitiveness of Canadian capital markets, reducing unnecessary regulatory burden and maintaining strong investor protection.

"Canada's capital markets are changing quickly, and the Year in Review demonstrates how regulators are keeping pace," said Stan Magidson, CSA Chair and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission. "Over the past year, CSA members fostered conditions to support competitive and resilient capital markets, strengthened efforts to combat increasingly sophisticated online fraud, and deepened our understanding of emerging technologies that are reshaping financial markets. This work reflects our commitment to practical, coordinated and responsive regulation that serves investors, businesses and the broader Canadian economy."

During the past year, CSA members worked collaboratively to enforce securities laws and protect investors, published numerous consultations, rule changes, blanket orders and guidance, all with a view to foster fair and efficient markets and improve access to capital. CSA members also supported innovation through the activities of the Financial Innovation Hub and engaged with market participants and stakeholders throughout the year. The report also highlights work done to modernize securities regulation, strengthen coordination of Canada's securities regulatory system domestically and internationally, along with efforts to respond to emerging opportunities and risks in a changing market environment.

The CSA's 2025-2026 Year in Review is available in English and French.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ilana Kelemen

Canadian Securities Administrators

[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators