Canadian regulators determine PIC's PRRS-resistant pigs are safe for consumption and approved for manufacturing and importing

Approval was granted after three separate Canadian regulatory agencies conducted independent reviews of research and data

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have approved PIC's PRRS-resistant pigs for sale as food in Canada after rigorous and thorough review. Additionally, Environment & Climate Change Canada (ECCC) conducted its own review of the research and data and concluded that PRRS-resistant pigs may now be manufactured or imported in Canada.

"We have spent years conducting extensive research, validating our findings and working with the Canadian government to gain approval," said Matt Culbertson, PIC's Chief Operating Officer. "This marks a major milestone for consumers, farmers, and the entire pork industry who have hoped for relief from PRRS for decades."

Review of Research and Data Confirms Safety

Health Canada and CFIA conducted scientific assessments that ensured the pigs are safe for consumption and do not differ from other pigs available on the market. Their evaluation led them to conclude that aside from the precise deletion of a small part of a gene involved in PRRS infection, the PRRS-resistant pigs are no different than other pigs.

Health Canada and CFIA further concluded that there are no differences in the nutritional value of the pork from PRRS-resistant pigs compared to other pork available for consumption.

How Removing Animal Disease Can Improve Animal Welfare

Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) is one of the most devastating, global swine diseases. It causes needless suffering and premature death for pigs, negatively impacts animal welfare, exacerbates the need for antibiotics and increases the environmental impact of raising pigs.

"Addressing PRRS can allow us to improve animal welfare, reduce the need for antibiotics and decrease the environmental impact of raising pigs," said Todd Wilken, PIC Director of North America Sales. "In fact, recent research indicates that PRRS increases the need for antibiotics by more than 2 times compared to pigs without PRRS."1

PIC Has Earned Regulatory Clearance in a Number of Countries

Canada joins a growing list of countries that have deemed the gene edit safe and effective. The U.S. FDA approved the gene edit in April 2025, while Colombia, Brazil, Dominican Republic and Argentina have issued positive determinations for PRRS-resistant pigs, meaning those countries have recognized that the pigs are not GMO and should be treated the same as any other pigs.

"We are committed to the responsible and intentional introduction of the PRRS-resistant pig around the globe. Gaining approval in Canada is an important step in this process, and we are working with additional countries to gain regulatory approval and protect global trade prior to initiating sales and delivery," said Culbertson.

PIC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genus, a UK-based company, publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange.

Canadian consumers indicate above average purchase likelihood for pork from gene-edited pigs

In late 2025, Circana conducted one of its largest and most comprehensive studies, polling more than 5,000 pork consumers from eight key countries, representative across genders and ages 18 to 70. The research, commissioned by PIC, found:

There is an above average likelihood that Canadian consumers will purchase pork from gene-edited pigs

90% of Canadian consumers indicated they are open to purchasing pork from gene-edited pigs

Responsibly reducing the need for antibiotics ranked as the top motivator for purchase

Circana has a 90%+ accuracy rate in consumer behavior predictions.

About PIC

PIC (Pig Improvement Company) is the global leader in swine genetics. PIC provides genetically superior breeding stock to pig producers and supports them with technical services to help them realize genetic potential. PIC is a subsidiary of Genus, a UK-based company with a vision to pioneer animal genetic improvement to help nourish the world. www.pic.com

About Genus

Genus is a world-leading animal genetics company, supplying high-quality breeding animals with desirable characteristics to farmers, and enabling them to produce better quality meat and milk more efficiently to feed the world more sustainably. PIC is the porcine division within Genus. www.genusplc.com

