CANADIAN PREMIER LEAGUE, VOLKSWAGEN CANADA ANNOUNCE 2024 VOLKSWAGEN FC: GAME CHANGERS

Five outstanding Canadians honoured for positive community impact through soccer

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) and founding partner Volkswagen Canada are thrilled to announce the 2024 class of Volkswagen FC: Game Changers, an outstanding group of leaders within Canada's soccer community who are making significant impact through the beautiful game.

This year's honourees were nominated by members of their communities and selected by the CPL and Volkswagen Canada. Each Game Changer embodies Volkswagen Canada's commitment to 'Be the Change' by taking on important roles within our country's soccer system and driving positive change through the sport.

The 2024 class of Volkswagen FC: Game Changers includes:

Abbe Gates, of Vancouver, B.C. , founder of Vancouver Blazin Soccer Dogs FC, an adaptive soccer team for people with developmental disabilities.

, founder of Vancouver Blazin Soccer Dogs FC, an adaptive soccer team for people with developmental disabilities. Desmond Jordan , of Oakville, Ont. , who collects used soccer equipment from local communities and distributes it to marginalized areas around the world.

, of , who collects used soccer equipment from local communities and distributes it to marginalized areas around the world. Joe Acorn, of Yellowknife , N.W.T, who develops competitive soccer in the territory through his Yellowknife Bay Soccer Club.

, N.W.T, who develops competitive soccer in the territory through his Yellowknife Bay Soccer Club. Helen Downey , of Hamilton, Ont. , who co-founded the Arcelor Grassroots Soccer Program in Hamilton to support underprivileged youth who otherwise could not afford to play soccer.

, of , who co-founded the Arcelor Grassroots Soccer Program in to support underprivileged youth who otherwise could not afford to play soccer. Matt Greenwood , of Pickering, Ont. , founder of Soccability Canada, which provides accessible soccer programming to Canadians from coast to coast.

Learn more about each Game Changer's story by visiting http://canpl.ca/volkswagenfc/ .

Each recipient will receive a $5,000 donation to the community group of their choice, tickets to a CPL match and custom CPL x VW swag exclusive to program winners.

"We believe in the power of community and the drive to go beyond expectations," Lynne Piette, Director, Marketing, Volkswagen Canada. "Partnering with the Canadian Premier League allows us to celebrate individuals who embody this spirit by making meaningful contributions to their communities and leading positive change. This partnership is a reflection of our core values — putting people first, dedication, and a passion for moving the world forward, both on and off the field."

The annual Volkswagen FC: Game Changers initiative launched in 2022. Now in the third year of the program, Volkswagen Canada has donated more than $50,000 to local community programs and charities.

"Volkswagen FC: Game Changers is one of the most impactful programs I have come across in Canadian soccer, and I am thrilled to see another impressive group of Game Changers getting their due," said Glen Johnson, Executive Vice President, Canadian Premier League and Canadian Soccer Business. "We thank Volkswagen Canada once again for their commitment to highlighting these deserving people and their important programs."

Volkswagen Canada currently sponsors the sport in Canada, USA, Germany, Netherlands, France and beyond. As partners, Volkswagen Canada and the CPL share core brand values of inclusivity and diversity, doing good, and acting sustainably.

About Volkswagen Group Canada

Founded in 1952, Volkswagen Canada is headquartered in Ajax, Ontario. It is the largest volume European automotive nameplate in Canada, and sells the Golf GTI, Golf R, Jetta, I.D. 4, Taos, Tiguan, Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport through 146 independent Canadian Dealers. It forms part of Volkswagen Group Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany

Volkswagen is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and is Europe's largest automaker.

About Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's Tier 1 domestic men's soccer league, is committed to its mission of providing opportunities for Canadian players to showcase their abilities on home soil and to gain prominence on the global soccer scene. A link between the amateur and professional games in the country, the CPL develops homegrown talent in support of the growth of Canadian soccer domestically and internationally. The CPL is proud to bring high-quality, professional soccer to communities from coast to coast, partnering with strong ownership groups, world-class corporate partners and passionate supporters to build a league Canadians can proudly support on and off the field. The CPL, which is contesting its sixth season in 2024, plays in Concacaf and FIFA sanctioned competitions. For more updates and information, please visit CanPL.ca

