Canadian Plant-Based Brand Leader, Sol Cuisine®, Launches Deliciously Healthy Innovation at Costco®

Sol Cuisine's newest launch features a Spinach Chickpea Bite. "This is the perfect product for those seeking a healthy and great tasting veg-forward option," says Sol Cuisine's Founder, Dror Balshine. "Our Spinach Chickpea Bites feature a delicious blend of vitamin loaded spinach and high in protein chickpeas. Being soy free, non-GMO and a good source of iron, these tasty bites are great for appetizers, snacks and make a perfect side dish for any meal. Partnering with Costco is very exciting, we think these Spinach Chickpea bites can be enjoyed by the entire family. They are a simple, healthy and easy to prepare as the fall gets busy for everyone."

Check out Sol Cuisine's NEW Spinach Chickpea Bites in the appetizer section of the main frozen aisle at Costco.

About Sol Cuisine

Sol Cuisine is a leading Canadian based manufacturer of quality gourmet plant-based food products. Since 1996 Sol Cuisine has pioneered the development of innovative foods to serve consumers evolving needs. Sol Cuisine is passionate about their products being great tasting, nutritionally balanced and sustainable. Today they offer a wide variety of products that are available nationally across Canada and the United States. For more information visit www.solcuisine.com

