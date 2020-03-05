Canadian Pacific announces C$300 million debt offering

CALGARY, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("CP") (TSX:CP) (NYSE:CP) announces that its wholly- owned subsidiary, Canadian Pacific Railway Company, is issuing C$300 million of 3.05% Notes due 2050, which will be guaranteed by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited.

The transaction is expected to close on March 9, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The net proceeds from this offering will be used primarily for the refinancing of outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

The joint book-runners for the debt offering are RBC Dominion Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc.

The offering is being made in Canada under Canadian Pacific Railway Company's base shelf prospectus dated March 1, 2019, as supplemented on March 5, 2020.

The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons.

Note on forward-looking information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions and statements about possible future events, conditions, and results of operations or performance. Forward-looking information may contain statements with words or headings such as "financial expectations", "key assumptions", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "will", "outlook", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. This news release contains forward-looking information relating, but not limited to, the intended use of proceeds from the offering including the reduction and refinancing of outstanding indebtedness and the timing and completion of the proposed debt offering.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, having regard to CP's experience and its perception of historical trends, and includes, but is not limited to, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions relating to: foreign exchange rates, effective tax rates, land sales and pension income; North American and global economic growth; commodity demand growth; sustainable industrial and agricultural production; commodity prices and interest rates; performance of our assets and equipment; sufficiency of our budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out our business plan; our ability to complete our capital and maintenance projects on the timelines anticipated; applicable laws, regulations and government policies; the availability and cost of labour, services and infrastructure; and the satisfaction by third parties of their obligations to CP. Although CP believes the expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information presented herein are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. By its nature, CP's forward-looking information involves inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking information, including, but not limited to, the following factors: the inability to complete the debt financing in a timely manner or at all due to, among other reasons, the conditions to closing not being met; changes in business strategies; general North American and global economic, credit and business conditions; risks associated with agricultural production, such as weather conditions and insect populations; the availability and price of energy commodities; the effects of competition and pricing pressures; industry capacity; shifts in market demand; changes in commodity prices; uncertainty surrounding timing and volumes of commodities being shipped via CP; inflation; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, including regulation of rates; changes in taxes and tax rates; potential increases in maintenance and operating costs; changes in fuel prices; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; labour disputes; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; transportation of dangerous goods; timing of completion of capital and maintenance projects; currency and interest rate fluctuations; effects of changes in market conditions and discount rates on the financial position of pension plans and investments; trade restrictions or other changes to international trade arrangements; climate change; and various events that could disrupt operations, including severe weather, such as droughts, floods, avalanches and earthquakes, and cybersecurity attacks, as well as security threats and governmental response to them, and technological changes. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. These and other factors are detailed from time to time in reports filed by CP with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should be made to "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Information" in CP's annual and interim reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, CP undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information, or the foregoing assumptions and risks affecting such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. CP-IR.

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

For further information: Media, Jeremy Berry, 403-319-6227, [email protected], 24/7 media pager: [email protected]; Investment Community, Maeghan Albiston, 403-319-3591, [email protected]

