Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited - Order Granted Approving a Sales and Investment Solicitation Process as well as Order Amending and Restating the Initial Order

LONDON and CALGARY, AB, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - On March 8, 2024 Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited ("COPL" or the "Company") (CSE: XOP) & (LSE: COPL) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "COPL Group ") sought and obtained an initial order (the "Initial Order") from the Alberta Court of King's Bench (the "Court") pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

On March 19, 2024, the Court granted an order (the "SISP Order") approving a sales and investment solicitation process (the "SISP") to solicit bids to purchase the business and/or assets of the COPL Group, as well as an order amending and restating the Initial Order (the "ARIO") to, among other things, extend the stay of proceedings contemplated therein to May 20, 2024.

Copies of the Initial Order, the SISP Order, the SISP, the ARIO and all related materials are available on the Monitor's website at www.ksvadvisory.com/experience/case/canadian-overseas-petroleum.

The Company intends to seek recognition of the ARIO and the SISP Approval Order in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the district of Delaware.

Additional Information

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and Potter Anderson LLP are serving as restructuring counsel to the Company in Canada and the U.S., respectively. As previously announced, Peter Kravitz of Province Fiduciary Services is serving as COPL's Chief Restructuring Officer.

About the Company

COPL is an international oil and gas exploration, development and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

