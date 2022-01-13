Canadian Orthodontic Partners and their 65+ clinics continue to deliver orthodontic expertise and patient excellence to local communities across the country

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Orthodontic Partners (COP) and docbraces orthodontic clinics have many reasons to smile heading into the New Year. 2021 was another banner year for the company, having added 12 new partner clinics and nearly 30 doctors to the network. With more than 65 clinics, COP continues to deliver orthodontic expertise and patient excellence to local communities across the country. What's more, there are 45,000 Canadians who have put their trust in COP's Orthodontists and teams to deliver them a beautiful, confident smile!

Earlier in the year, the network welcomed Pamlico Capital with a growth investment, ensuring COP remains at the forefront of the specialty for years to come. "We are excited to partner with Pamlico as we enter our next phase of rapid growth," said Anthony Milonas, CEO of COP. "We value Pamlico's commitment to our mission of delivering the highest quality of care, which is centred around outstanding doctors, superior technology, and unsurpassed patient satisfaction. This collaboration with Pamlico gives us the opportunity to accelerate our strategic growth."

Growth that will ensure COP delivers on its Vision: to become the icon of orthodontic excellence by delivering confidence, one beautiful smile at a time. "We take pride in building confidence in every patient and, in turn, each community we serve," says Milonas. "Our patients and communities are at the heart of everything we do; how we operate; how we innovate. If we can find a way to make someone's experience just that much better, we'll do it."

In November, the company welcomed more than 140 doctors, orthodontic residents, and guests from across the country to the third annual COP Doctor Conference in Toronto. This was the first in-person conference in over two years. A jam-packed, three-day, world-class event saw a balanced agenda of clinical learning, keynote speakers...and, a little fun! The COP Team are big fans of ongoing learning and peer-to-peer collaboration at every level, making their doctors and teams the most entrepreneurial orthodontic service organization in North America.

The backbone of the Canadian Orthodontic Partners network has been built on the principles of TRUST, LEARNING, CONFIDENCE, and COMMUNITY. As leaders in orthodontics, COP believes firmly that they have a responsibility and commitment to live by these Values each and every day. In 2021, the company proudly introduced their inaugural COP Value Awards — acknowledging the doctors within the network who are community ambassadors, leading through clear demonstration of these Values. The inaugural Value Award recipients are:

Dr. Andrew Thompson (in the category of TRUST)

(in the category of TRUST) Dr. Issam AbuAlreesh (in the category of LEARNING)

Dr. Sogol Shantiyai (in the category of CONFIDENCE)

(in the category of CONFIDENCE) Dr. Harman Jassar and Dr. Jocelyne Shim (co-winners, in the category of COMMUNITY)

"Together, we will achieve great things, and we will do so with purpose and grounded in our Values," says Dr. Robert Hatheway, Chief Clinical Officer at COP. "You cannot become the icon of orthodontics without good people doing amazing work, both inside the office and out in our communities. We look forward to our annual COP Value Awards becoming the defining moment for our network; something that we all aspire to achieve each year."

COP Founder and Chief Orthodontic Officer, Dr. John McManaman, underlined his excitement for working with the new partner clinics: "Today, we are stronger than we have ever been! Our new 2021 partners — just like those carefully selected to join us in previous years — all identify with and align to the COP Vision and Values. As we look toward the future, we know that we aren't just in the orthodontics business; we are in the confidence business. We are rapidly evolving our culture into a Community; where Trust is our cornerstone; where we never stop Learning; and where we instill Confidence in our patients and in one another, every day."

COP welcomed the following clinics to the network in 2021:

RiteBite Orthodontics ( Mississauga , Oakville , Brampton , Kitchener , Waterloo , Cambridge , Sarnia , Listowel, ON )

, , , , , , , ) Align Orthodontics ( Edmonton , Sherwood Park, AB )

, ) Ancaster Orthodontics ( Ancaster, ON )

) Berco & DeLuca Orthodontics ( Milton, ON )

"Let's ring the bell once more to celebrate a phenomenal 2021!" added Milonas. "We are proud of our work to date; but, as a network, we don't rest on our laurels. Every day is an opportunity to learn and grow, and we intend to make the most of it. We look forward to our future with a clear Vision to become the icon of orthodontics and the number-one orthodontic service organization in North America."

About Canadian Orthodontic Partners

Canadian Orthodontic Partners runs support services for docbraces — its national network of community-based orthodontic clinics — so the clinic teams can focus on delivering world-class orthodontic care and beautiful, confident new smiles. Being in the confidence business means actively building confidence in every patient through personalized care, and amongst teammates through knowledge sharing and collaboration. Every day is an opportunity to learn and grow, and COP intends to make the most of it. The Canadian Orthodontic Partners Vision is to become the icon of orthodontic excellence in Canada.

