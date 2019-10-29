Canadian Music Publishers Association Unveils Rebrand and Programming

– Canadian Music Publishers Association to rebrand as Music Publishers Canada, October 29 –

– Programming evolves to reflect industry's changing needs, including forging partnerships in television and film and developing relationships across borders –

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Music Publishers Association, the trusted voice for music publishers operating in Canada, announced today it will become Music Publishers Canada, effective October 29. The new identity better reflects the heart of what music publishers do: create, promote, and protect. The rebrand includes a refreshed look, social media channels and evolving programming.

"The new brand communicates our evolving identity as champions of the rights of music publishers in Canada," said Margaret McGuffin, Executive Director of Music Publishers Canada. "These are exciting times. The creation and distribution of music in Canada is undergoing rapid and extraordinary change and the role of the music publisher has never been more integral. It has grown into overseeing the creation, promotion and protection of songs and the development of new markets. It encompasses everything from songwriter development to copyright management."

Music Publishers Canada's transformation includes programming that reflects the industry's evolving needs. Upcoming programs include:



Meet the Music Supervisors , October 29 , in Toronto , a roundtable B2B speed-dating event with US and Canadian music supervisors that offers networking opportunities.





, , in a roundtable B2B speed-dating event with US and Canadian music supervisors that offers networking opportunities. Music and the Filmmaker: Partners in Storytelling , October 29 , in association with TIFF, a panel discussion and reception for Canadian creative entrepreneurs looking to forge innovative opportunities through the pairing of music with film and television production. The discussion focuses on inspiring songwriting, filmmaking and storytelling, and offers insight into how music publishers, independent labels and filmmakers can be valuable collaborators. The award-winning panel includes:

- Sarah Slean , Moderator, Singer-Songwriter, Composer & Actor

- Jeff Barnaby , Director, Screenwriter & Composer ( Blood Quantum; Rhymes for Young Ghouls)

- Daniel Roher , Director (Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band; Ghosts of our Forest)

- Joanne Sarazen, Screenwriter & Playwright (Tammy's Always Dying)

- Rich Brisson , Sync / Licensing Manager, Cadence Music Group

- John Rowley , Composer, Music Supervisor for film, television and digital media





, , in association with TIFF, a panel discussion and reception for Canadian creative entrepreneurs looking to forge innovative opportunities through the pairing of music with film and television production. The discussion focuses on inspiring songwriting, filmmaking and storytelling, and offers insight into how music publishers, independent labels and filmmakers can be valuable collaborators. The award-winning panel includes: Moderator, Singer-Songwriter, Composer & Actor , Director, Screenwriter & Composer ( Director Screenwriter & Playwright , Sync / Licensing Manager, Cadence Music Group , Composer, Music Supervisor for film, television and digital media Music Tech Summit , October 30, 2019 , in Toronto , an annual event that helps music publishers stay ahead of the curve by providing education about emerging technologies and sharing information about the new ways that music is used and consumed.





, , in , an annual event that helps music publishers stay ahead of the curve by providing education about emerging technologies and sharing information about the new ways that music is used and consumed. Create UK for songwriters , November 26 to 29, 2019 , in London, England , is a song camp that connects Canadian and UK songwriters. Initiated in 2016, the camp fosters creative partnerships, collaboration and song creation in new markets. Past markets have included Denmark , Germany and the US.





for songwriters , in , is a song camp that connects Canadian and UK songwriters. Initiated in 2016, the camp fosters creative partnerships, collaboration and song creation in new markets. Past markets have included , and the US. Create UK B2B for publishers, November 27 to 29, 2019 , offers export-ready Canadian companies an opportunity to network and gain experience in international markets. In collaboration with the Canadian Embassy in London, UK's Music Publishers Association, programming includes meetings with UK labels, publishers, music supervisors and industry organizations.

For more information about Music Publishers Canada programing, go to musicpublisher.ca.

About Music Publishers Canada:

Founded in 1949, Music Publishers Canada has seen significant growth, change, and disruption within the music industry. Publishers represent and invest in thousands of Canadian songs, songwriters and composers who are heard daily on the radio, on streaming services, in video games and in film, television and other screen-based productions around the world.

As an organization, Music Publishers Canada has taken a leading role in:

Speaking out about the importance of modernizing Canada's Copyright Act.





Copyright Act. Developing export initiatives that connect Canadian songwriters in international territories at songwriting camps and link music publishers with key business contacts in critical global markets through its CREATE series. To-date, successful CREATE missions have been held in markets like Berlin, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Calgary, and Austin and will be held in the UK in November.





series. To-date, successful missions have been held in markets like Berlin, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Calgary, and Austin and will be held in the UK in November. Providing innovative, one-of-a-kind mentorship opportunities for women-identifying songwriters and producers through the Women in the Studio program. This program offers highly curated networking, skills development opportunities and experiences to a segment of the music industry that is less likely to be offered these opportunities.





program. This program offers highly curated networking, skills development opportunities and experiences to a segment of the music industry that is less likely to be offered these opportunities. Creating opportunities for music publishers to directly engage with technologies at the frontier of how music is created and distributed in Canada at the annual Music Tech Summit .





. Offering opportunities for music publishers to engage with other creative industry professionals, and broader critical connections with the screen-based industries through partnerships with the Toronto International Film Festival and the BANFF World Media Festival.

Music Publishers Canada will continue to be a leading voice is ensuring that the value of the song, music publishing and copyright management is understood by the music industry, users of copyrights, governments and the general public.

Website:

musicpublisher.ca

Social Media Links:

Twitter @canmuspub

Facebook facebook/canmuspub

Instagram @canmuspub

SOURCE Canadian Music Publishers Association

For further information: or interviews, please contact: Lisa Fiorilli, Manager, Communications & Government Relations, 416-926-7952, lfiorilli@musicpublishing.ca; Margaret Sirotich, Publicity Consultant, 647-466-1746, msirotich@sympatico.ca

Related Links

http://www.musicpublisher.ca/

