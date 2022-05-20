CANADIAN MOTORCYCLISTS RIDE DAPPER TOGETHER FOR 11TH ANNUAL DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN'S RIDE

For the first time since 2019, riders will once again be dressed in their most eye-catching dapper gear and atop their classic, vintage motorbikes, finally taking to the roads together as a group, no longer having to participate in solo rides due to pandemic restrictions . In Canada, riders across 29 cities will take part including: Bathurst (NB), Berwick (NS), Calgary (AB), Drummondville (QC), Edmonton (AB), Gibsons (BC), Halifax (NS), Hamilton (ON), Kelowna (BC), Kindcardine (ON), Ladysmith (BC), London (ON), Moncton (NB), Montreal (QC), Niagara Falls (ON), Ottawa (ON), Parksville (BC), Pickering (ON), Quebec City (QC), Regina (SK), Rimouski (QC), Shediac (NB), Sherbrooke (QC), Squamish (BC), Toronto (ON), Vancouver (BC), Vernon (BC), Victoria (BC) and Winnipeg (MB).

Since its inception in 2012, DGR has connected over 400,000 riders of classic and vintage style motorcycles and have raised more than $40 million CAD for men's health, specifically prostate cancer, and men's mental health. Since 2016, the event has partnered with Movember, which has played a significant role in funding programs that have supported men around the world.

Locally, over $2.5 million CAD has been raised for Movember by Canadian riders since the organization first came on board as DGR's official charity partner in 2016. Funds raised have gone into projects such as prostate cancer research and support for men's mental health. In 2021, a portion of the funding was used to support the motorcycling community itself, with over $1 million CAD injected into nine projects selected from ideas crowd-sourced around the world as part of the DGR Social Connections Challenge (DGRSCC). The projects have been rolling out over the last 12-month, with the aim of improving social connectedness, life satisfaction and mental wellbeing among motorcycle riders.

Founder of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, Mark Hawwa comments on the impact the event and Movember are making on men's health. "Over the last ten years and 11 DGR's later, we have raised a tremendous amount for men's health, developing strong community connections and cause-related programs that have helped thousands of men around the world. This year, we have continued to fund our DGR Social Connections Challenge and the Veterans and First Responders Grant, in partnership with Movember. These programs have supported the motorcycling communities within various cities around the world, and have shown support in-kind to the veterans, police, fire, and emergency services who have sacrificed for their communities and countries. We are proud to be able to support them in return."

Movember CEO, Michelle Terry, discusses the importance of bringing the DGR community together in 2022. "The DGR community has always instinctively understood the importance of having strong social connections as a keyway of maintaining mental wellbeing. Over the last decade, the rides have come to symbolise the desire of the community to stand together and support each other through tough times. After two years of having to ride solo due to pandemic restrictions, we are delighted to see the community able to ride together again, shoulder to shoulder, raising vital funds for men's health projects."

This year, DGR is excited to continue its partnership with Triumph Motorcycles, who have offered a one-of-a-kind Spirit of '59 prize in collaboration with Gibson Guitars. This partnership brings the 1950's history of cafe racer culture to the 2022 Distinguished Gentleman's Ride with a unique prize for the event. The 1959 Legends custom edition Les Paul Standard Reissue and Spirit of '59 Bonneville T120, featuring a host of beautiful hand-detailed custom touches, designed, and applied in Triumph's factory workshop.

Prize competitions for the 2022 campaign are still open for you to be involved in. To find out more, visit https://www.gentlemansride.com/about/prizes . The final date for donations and competitions is Sunday 5th June 2022. The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2023 will return on Sunday May 21st, 2023.

To donate to the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride visit gentlemansride.com .

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier, and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com .

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health. The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2012 by Mark Hawwa. After inspiration from a photograph featuring classic suits and vintage motorcycles, Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of motorcyclists and connect the global motorcycling community and to raise funds for a cause important to every rider. For more information, visit www.gentlemansride.com .

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 118 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2020. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma, and performance. The Triumph Modern Classic motorcycle family represents the quintessence of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride spirit: elegant, iconic, characterful, and built for the ride.

