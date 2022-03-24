Canadian Metals Announces Grant of Options

CSE: CME

MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Metals Inc. ("CME" or the "Corporation") (CSE: CME) is pleased to announce that it has granted a total of 1,700,000 incentive stock options to CME's directors and officers under the Stock Option Plan of the Corporation. The options, subject to the terms of the Plan, are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.20 per share for a period of five years.

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in specific commodities and safe jurisdictions.

Website: www.canadianmetalsinc.com

For further information: Stéphane Leblanc, President and CEO