CANADIAN MEN'S HEALTH FOUNDATION LAUNCHES MOVE FOR YOUR MENTAL HEALTH 2022

Move For Your Mental Health 2022 encourages men to get active with helpful information and resources offered each week throughout June including: the Don't Change Much Podcast, FITFridays video workouts, and health improvement tips from the Don't Change Much blog.

"We want to educate men about the benefits of physical activity for their mental health," said CMHF President and CEO, TC Carling. "By normalizing conversations about mental health and providing resources and encouragement, we can help men and their families take action."

Don't Change Much Podcast

The Don't Change Much Podcast premieres Tuesday, June 7 and features real conversations with athletes, influencers and experts about the big impact of small changes to our physical and mental health. Hosted by Dan Murphy, new episodes air every Tuesday in June.

Ep. 1: June 7, Move Your Body for Your Mind, guests Trevor Linden & Dr. Jennifer Heisz

Ep. 2: June 14, Fatherhood & Positive Mentorship, guests Kelly Hrudey & Dr. David Kuhl

Ep. 3: June 21, Facing Anxiety, guests Dallas Smith & TC Carling

Ep. 4: June 28, Mental Health Is A Team Game, guest John Herdman

FITFridays

FITFridays is a four-part video workout series led by professional trainers from Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness, beginning on Friday, June 3. New family friendly workouts every Friday demonstrate interactive exercise and training techniques for any fitness level.

With on-going support from the Province of BC, and generous donors, CMHF continues to expand its partnerships across BC and Canada with like-minded partners that share the same values and goals.

CMHF is a national, not for profit organization with a mission to inspire Canadian men and their families to live healthier lives. Visit menshealthfoundation.ca to learn more, donate and help spread the word. Download our campaign poster, follow @dontchangemuch and use #MOVE4MentalHealth and #DCMPodcast.

SOURCE Canadian Men's Health Foundation

For further information: Media inquiries: [email protected]