Canadian Medical Auctions Launches First Auction in Toronto, Canada

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Medical Auctions, dedicated to the re-marketing and auction of surplus healthcare equipment, is delighted to announce their official launch, as the first specialized medical equipment auction house in Canada.

Part of the BMA Group, Canadian Medical Auctions facilitates the collection, asset management and sale of used medical equipment to 10,000 buyers in more than 60 countries worldwide.

EVP and COO Helen Wilks leads the Canadian Medical Auctions team. "Transparency and flexibility in service are at the heart of our operations. The CMA team are thrilled to be partnering with hospitals, clinics, manufacturers and healthcare providers to help realize maximum market value for surplus equipment," she said. "We offer a very local and personal service, while facilitating access to a dynamic international marketplace. It's an exciting time to present a unique opportunity for Canadian healthcare providers to take advantage of the group's established global reach, using our service to alleviate traditional challenges that come with managing used equipment."

President and founder, Markus Grad, is behind BMA Group's expansion to North America. "Our exponential growth has been evident in the UK and more recently France – and expanding across the Atlantic was the logical next step for us," he explained. "Our international proposition is derived from a desire to give a wider audience access to realising the full potential of their surplus assets, alongside continuing to satisfy our ever-growing buyer demand for purchasing used medical devices and equipment."

With the auction model, both buyers and consignors benefit from the transaction. When bidding, the buyer sets the price they are willing to pay, while sellers receive the highest true market value.

A key motivation behind the group - and one that has received a welcome reception across Canada so far - is the sustainability impact. "Historically, surplus equipment has often been destroyed, involving high levels of landfill," says Wilks. "As we all rightly focus more on the circular economy, this service to prolong the life of surplus medical assets is a timely one for Canada".

Canadian Medical Auctions is this week pleased to kick-off of their first timed medical equipment auction, taking place now until Wednesday June 16th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST. The auction is held online, with the equipment located at their warehouse in Oakville, Toronto. 240+ lots include ventilators, dialysis machines, ultrasounds, ECG machines, spectrometers and much more. To view the catalogue and bid, visit https://www.canadianmedicalauctions.ca.

Canadian Medical Auctions is Canada's specialist medical equipment auction house. Dedicated to managing surplus, obsolete, end-of-line and decommissioned medical equipment from all healthcare environments, Canadian Medical Auctions holds regular online auctions and private sales, catering to more than 10,000 buyers in over 60 countries.

