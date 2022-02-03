Canadian Med-Tech Company Introduces Life-Saving Technology to American Market

Dispension Smart Lockers to Provide Low-Barrier Access to Naloxone

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ – Atlantic Canadian med-tech company, Dispension Industries Inc. is bringing its lifesaving technology to the streets of Philadelphia, in a neighbourhood where opioid-related deaths are quickly rising. Dispension's smart locker kiosks are being used to provide access to Narcan, a brand of Naloxone, which is a life-saving medication that instantly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The program called 'Narcan Near Me', is part of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health's harm reduction and overdose response program, which distributes free Narcan kits throughout the city. The smart locker kiosks contain 22 overdose prevention kits, which can be accessed by tapping the touch screen on the front of the device. In the case of an emergency, the kiosk can connect directly to 911.

"We have lost too many Philadelphians to the overdose crisis," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "That's why we are trying new and novel ideas to help save lives. The Narcan Near Me Towers from Dispension, Inc. are exactly the type of bold response that we need. With these Towers, we can ensure that life-saving Naloxone is available 24 hours a day in areas that need it."

Each kit contains two doses of Narcan, gloves, face shields, and a visual aid on how to administer the medication. The kiosks are located in two public spaces in South and West Philadelphia with plans to expand the program to eight additional locations throughout the city.

In Canada, Dispension's harm reduction kiosks have distributed more than 10,000 prescriptions throughout the country, as part of a government-funded program to prevent overdoses and reduce crime. This new partnership with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is the first of its kind in the US. Dispension founder Corey Yantha says it's a great fit and he believes the technology will help save countless lives.

"Our technology is built to provide a multitude of healthcare solutions and we have proven success in the response to the overdose crisis," Yantha said. "We know the stigma associated with harm reduction sometimes prevents people from accessing life-saving medications from pharmacies or outreach programs. These machines make Narcan immediately accessible in a safe and secure way, empowering those who need it."

The Department can electronically monitor machine inventory daily, and restock the medication, as needed. The goal is for Narcan to be more accessible to communities affected by the overdose crisis and increase access to life-saving services to families across Philadelphia.

