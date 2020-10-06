Canadian Marketing Company Takes Holiday Marketing to the Next Level with Virtual Santa Experience

Virtual Santa will augment the holiday experience by allowing customers to enjoy a longer interaction with their preferred brands and even make purchases. It provides a safe and entertaining environment for the entire family, as many times as they wish to visit. Virtual Santa is designed to assist brands in transitioning to a new digital world. The license was originally designed for Shopping Centres, through the extensive experience Mirable Inc. has, working with Landlords and Retailers in Canada. Interest to expand the offering to other markets such as Car Manufacturers and Hospitality groups has been on the rise.

"We designed Virtual Santa to address a multitude of customer and business needs, and it is the most magical marketing solution for the holiday season. We believe it is time to innovate how we do marketing during this special time of the year. Brands and marketers have a fiduciary duty to provide customers with a more sophisticated experience. Having a product or a service is no longer enough; neither is just omni-channel marketing. We are entering an era of omni-powerful marketing. Brands need to provide powerfully-charged and meaningful experiences"- shared Mira Kopanarov, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Mirable Inc.

"We are in the business of innovation, marketing and delivering the next amazing thing for our clients and strongly believe that Virtual Santa is the SMART solution for holiday marketing"- added Mira.

The company also shared that licenses will not be sold to all competing brands as a courtesy to early adopters and to keep the value of the offering authentic.

Mirable Inc. is a Toronto-based marketing consultancy company. They specialize in bringing an in-house marketing department for the long- and short-term strategic and branding goals of their clients. The team prides itself for quality, efficiency and very candid relationship with their clients.

