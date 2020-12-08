Canadian-made SARS-CoV-2 detector set to ship worldwide

Initial contracts include sales with Kontrol customers and non-exclusive distribution and an exclusive distribution agreement for North America, Australia and New Zealand with United Safety and Survivability Corp.

Patents Filed

On November 30th, 2020 the Company announced the filing of 4 patents for the BioCloud technology with 3 patents filed in the USA and 1 patent in Canada.

"The focus of our BioCloud technology is to help create safer spaces globally as we collectively continue to face the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO Kontrol. "Initial deliveries are set to arrive to Kontrol customers and distributors in January 2021. Our team has been working around the clock to launch BioCloud into the global market."

Manufacturing

With COVID-19 cases spiking globally and with increases anticipated into the winter season, BioCloud distribution plans are in high gear.

"We have the required local manufacturing capability to meet anticipated production volumes," says Gary Saunders, VP of Kontrol. "We are pleased that the majority of our supply chain is Canadian."

Kontrol has engaged OES Inc. a local design and contract manufacturer in London, Ontario to produce the BioCloud units. OES Inc. has a long and established history of assisting with the design and manufacturing of complex technology.

"Having BioCloud developed and now being produced in Ontario, Canada is very important to us," continues Paul Ghezzi. "Our plans to have the initial production and supply chain sourced in Canada means that we are creating jobs while helping to solve the global pandemic that is COVID-19."

"OES has the ability and capacity to ramp up to meet the required BioCloud manufacturing requirements and we can also scale with BioCloud as required," says Jeff Stewart, President OES Inc. "We are committed to supporting local jobs, growth and Ontario exports."

Kontrol receives additional federal funding

On December 3rd, 2020 the Company announced that it had received advisory services and additional $500,000 in research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) .

"This is another important accomplishment and milestone for Kontrol and represents the continuing advancement of the BioCloud technology," continues Paul Ghezzi. "We are grateful for and proud of this support from our federal government."

Kontrol's distribution agreement with United Safety and Survivability Corp

Under the terms of the agreement, the exclusivity applies to the industries defined as buses, rail and locomotive, subways, ambulances, fire trucks, first responder and military vehicles, with applicable associated facilities in the geography of North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The exclusivity period is 12 months with a six month mutual renewal option and is based on 5,000 units of BioCloud per annum, on a best efforts basis, to retain exclusivity. Pricing will not be disclosed for industry competitive purposes.

Joseph Mirabile, CEO of United Safety stated, "United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable solutions that our customers trust to protect life and property. We are very excited to be sharing the Kontrol BioCloud technology with all of our customers. We see interest and demand for this innovative technology, which can help create safer spaces and help our customers solve many of the challenges they are facing in relation to the impact COVID-19 has on their business."

Ongoing Service

The patented and proprietary detection chamber is at the heart of BioCloud. The detection chamber is a consumable that needs to be replaced when it comes into contact with the SARS- CoV-2 virus. Kontrol is launching a new service to assist customers with the disposal and recycling of BioCloud's propriety detection chamber.

The service allows for customers to return and recycle the detection chamber and receive a discount on future purchases of consumable detection chambers.

"This new service is a win-win as Kontrol is able to recycle various materials and customers are able to receive a discount on future purchases of the BioCloud consumables," continues Gary Saunders.

Purchase

The Company estimates a $12,000 USD per unit sale price for BioCloud based on current supply chain components. However, the Company offers volume discounts for aggregate purchases and further, the Company will offer a financing plan should customers require it.

About Kontrol BioCloud

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others.

Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus). Safe Space Technology is a Kontrol Trademark.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Energy provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Visit https://www.kontrolbiocloud.com/ for future updates, BioCloud demonstrations and to place orders.

