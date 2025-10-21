TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Lenders Association (CLA), the national voice for Canada's lending and fintech community, is pleased to announce the election of its new Board of Directors, following its Annual General Meeting on October 17, 2025. The new board was formally introduced at the Canadian Lenders Summit in Toronto on October 20, 2025, where hundreds of senior leaders gathered to discuss the future of responsible and inclusive lending in Canada.

The newly elected board brings together senior executives from Canada's leading banks, fintech innovators, and non-bank lenders, representing the full breadth of the modern credit ecosystem. Member institutions include TD, BMO, RBC, EQ Bank, goeasy, Fairstone, KOHO, Financeit, Accord, Nesto, CanCap, Merchant Growth, Woveo, and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

"What's powerful about this new board is that it unites every part of the lending ecosystem," said Gary Schwartz, CEO of the Canadian Lenders Association. "This diversity of perspective allows the CLA to lead on policy development and shape a more innovative and inclusive lending environment for all Canadians."

The new Board of Directors includes:

Gayle Ramsay, BMO

Patrick Ens, goeasy

Darren Lorimer, EQ Bank

Michael Garrity, Financeit

Rachel Manno, Wildeboer Dellelce LLP

Kevin Clark, Fundmore

Amit Sadhu, RBC

Michael McGhee, TD Auto Finance

Tara Skewes, Accord Financial

Michael Fox, KOHO

Malik Yacoubi, nesto

David Gens, Merchant Growth

Jonah Chininga, Woveo

Steve Malone, CanCap Group

Matthew DiBattista, Fairstone Bank

Mena Bellofiore, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Driving Policy and Building an Inclusive Credit Economy

The CLA's new leadership team will guide the Association's mission to advance access to responsible credit, foster innovation across consumer, SME, automotive, and mortgage lending, and strengthen collaboration between regulated and non-regulated financial institutions.

With this new board, the CLA reinforces its role as Canada's most diverse and collaborative lending body--uniting banks, fintechs, and alternative lenders to shape national policy, enhance financial literacy, and build a more inclusive economy.

The announcement underscores the CLA's continued leadership in bridging traditional and emerging sectors of finance and ensuring that the nation's credit system remains innovative, transparent, and accessible to all Canadians.

About the Canadian Lenders Association

The Canadian Lenders Association supports innovation and responsible lending in Canada. Representing over 300 corporate members across consumer, SMB, automotive, and mortgage finance, the CLA advocates for policies that enable access to credit, financial inclusion, and digital transformation across the lending ecosystem.

