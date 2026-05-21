VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by CIRO

Company: Ecolomondo Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: ECM

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:51 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

For further information about CIRO's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure at www.ciro.ca under the Markets tab. Please note that CIRO staff cannot provide any information about a specific halt beyond what is contained in this halt notice. For general information about CIRO, contact CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team by submitting a Secure Form located on our contact page at www.ciro.ca or dialing 1-877-442-4322 (Option 1). For company-related enquiries, please contact the company directly.