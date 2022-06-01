Canadian importer of electric motorcycles - Greenwit Technologies credits high gas prices, inflation, climate change for drastic jump in sales

"The recent hike in gas prices has urged many households to look for more affordable alternative forms of transportation," Miloshev said. "The current pace of global inflation has also limited the purchasing power of the majority of the population. And, with the extreme 50 degree weather last year, more and more are concerned about how the vehicles they choose are affecting the environment. That's why Canadians have been turning to less expensive, more convenient, and more environmentally friendly alternatives for their daily transportation needs."

This has opened the door for electric motorcycles.

Already popular in Europe, electric motorcycles can match the speed and travelling range of a full-sized internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, making them a popular alternative for people who want to own an electric vehicle (EV), but who may not be ready to purchase a full-sized one, Miloshev says.

For commuters in cities, electric motorcycles also offer a way to bypass much of the congestion, as they are more nimble on city streets than a full-sized vehicle and in some places they can use the bus lanes and park for free. Add in the many spots where commuters can charge their motorcycles for free, the Greenwit owner says, and they are a natural fit for daily commuters.

On top of their convenience, Miloshev points out that some Canadian Provinces, like British Columbia, have also introduced rebates of up to 33% of the purchase price for the purchase of electric motorcycles.

These government incentives and the general benefits of owning an electric motorcycle – like drastically reduced maintenance costs compared to their ICE counterparts – have boosted their sales in Canada by 200% in 2021 compared to 2020 .

More than 90% of the electric motorcycles distributed in Canada by Greenwit Technologies are for urban transportation, with up to 140 km of range per charge, Miloshev says. Some of the electric motorcycles he sells have a speed of 100km/h which makes them practical for all Canadian roads, including highways. This makes them a convenient form of transportation for commuters who may have to use highways as part of their daily commute.

Many of the electric motorcycles sold in Canada are classified as Limited Speed Motorcycles (LSM) with a maximum speed of 70km/h. This makes them a suitable alternative for people who do not have a motorcycle license. This puts them in the same category as ICE motorcycles with engines up to 50CC. Unlike their ICE counterparts however, the electric LSMs have instant and higher torque, which gives them quicker acceleration and better performance on steep terrains.

Another advantage of electric motorcycles is that they can be configured according to their rider's priorities, Miloshev points out. If long range is a higher priority than having high power, an economy mode can be selected, increasing their range by up to 50%. If both range and power are important, a second battery can be installed on many electric motorcycles. Thanks to their programmability, unlike ICE motorcycles, an LSM can be upgraded to a faster motorcycle if the rider upgrades his/her driver's license from a regular one to a motorcycle license.

Miloshev says the most popular electric motorcycle brands in Canada are Horwin, Super Soco and Kollter. All of them have LSM options and can be used with a regular driver's license on all Canadian roads. If a faster version is preferred, they can be upgraded to 100km/h for use on highways if a person has a motorcycle license.

There are different styles of electric motorcycles in terms of their design, but the most distinctive difference is between scooter type – where your feet are in front of you – and straddle type – where your feet are on either side of the cycle.

Despite public perception that scooter-type motorcycles are low-speed versions of motorcycles, the scooter configurations of Super Soco and Horwin motorcycles are available with 100km/h capability and require a motorcycle license to operate. They are also available as LSMs with maximum speed of 70km/h for riders without a motorcycle license.

All motorcycle batteries can provide a range of up to 140km on a single charge, and the most popular urban motorcycle batteries are removable and can be charged at any standard 110V outlet. As per BC Hydro's current rates, the average cost of electricity consumed per 100km in urban environments is $0.32 CAD. In general, when all expenses of an average commute for 50km/day in BC are calculated, owning and using an electric motorcycle is seven times less expensive than owning a car and costs half as much compared to owning and operating a 125CC ICE motorcycle.

In fact, with all expenses and taxes included, purchasing and using an electric motorcycle would cost you approximately the same as two years of using BC transit, Miloshev says.

"In general, shifting from a four-wheel vehicle to an electric motorcycle can save an additional $1,000 per person per month in your household budget," Miloshev said. "With an average price of $6,400 and the BC government rebate of $2,000, electric motorcycles have become a preferred choice of transportation for a lot of people. I've done the math and if you switch from an internal combustion engine car to an electric motorcycle, the motorcycle will pay for itself within four months from the savings. If you switch from using public transit to an electric motorcycle, it will pay for itself within 24 months."

Monthly Expense

for average BC

daily commuter* ICE SUV Average

ICE Car Tesla

Model 3 125 CC ICE

Motorcycle BC Public

Transport Pass Electric

Motorcycle Gas** $295.00 $172.00 N/A $90.00 N/A N/A Insurance $239.00 $153.00 $180.00 $39.00 N/A $39.00 Monthly Parking $300.00 $300.00 $300.00 $45.00 N/A N/A Maintenance*** $120.00 $98.80 $50.00 $43.00 N/A $6.70 Electricity N/A N/A $25.00 N/A N/A $3.50 Battery cost N/A N/A $55.00 N/A N/A $37.50 Monthly Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A $185.00 N/A Carbon Tax $17.70 $9.40 N/A $3.87 N/A N/A Government

Rebates in % N/A N/A 3 to 5% up

to $3,000 N/A N/A 33% up

to $2,000 SUBTOTAL $971.00 $733.20 $610.00 $206.17 $185.00 $86.70 Monthly loan payment $550.00 $400.00 $650.00 $109.00 N/A $95.00 TOTAL $1,521.00 $1,133.00 $1,260.00 $315.17 $185.00 $181.70













* A distance of 50 km in total is considered as an average daily commute in BC or 1,050 km per month for 21 workdays. Add an additional 33% in gas expenses for a full month. ** Gas price is based on $2.28/Litre for Vancouver as of May 20, 2022

*** Based on Google research as average cost for BC



Electric motorcycles have a large energy supply, some with batteries that can even be used for your house's basic energy needs. For an extra moderate investment for solar panels or a wind turbine, one can make their transportation 100% energy independent. There is a variety of motorcycle gear for people concerned about using their cycles in the rain and winter conditions, including 100% waterproof heated pants, jackets, gloves, etc. that can ensure a comfortable commute, even in winters. Windshields and fully enclosed helmets are also available on the market to protect riders from bad weather conditions. With proper gear and winter tires, electric motorcycles can be used all around Canada through all seasons, Miloshev notes.

About Greenwit Technologies:

Greenwit Technologies is a Canadian company based in Vancouver, BC. Over the last two decades, thanks to its innovative engineering, manufacturing, and distribution, Greenwit has become a Canadian leader in two and three-wheel battery operated light electric vehicles.

Greenwit Technologies is the exclusive distributor in Canada for leading world brands such as Super Soco, Horwin, Kollter, Tromox and Evoke. As a design and engineering company, next year Greenwit will present their own brand of high performance electric motorbikes.

In addition, Greenwit Technologies is working closely with Transport Canada to ensure the compliance of all vehicles with Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The goal for the company is to offer the widest range of manufacturers for their dealers and customers and provide a flexible choice of products.

SOURCE Motorino Electric Cycles

