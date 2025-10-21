Canadian Human Rights Champions: The Arduous Journey Now Available Online

THUNDER BAY, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - There has never been a book that details dozens of Canadian champions of human rights, until now. At a time of increased political polarization and unprecedented challenges to democratic principles, the release of Canadian Human Rights Champions: The Arduous Journey highlights the hard-won progress achieved by 38 courageous Canadians whose commitment to just and inclusive societies continue to inspire and advance human and environmental rights at home and abroad.

"The champions profiled in the book are people everyone should know," said Peter Globensky, co-coordinator of the Champions book project. "Whether it's protecting freedom of expression, advancing Indigenous rights and reconciliation, or addressing systemic discrimination, their stories demonstrate what can be accomplished by people who care deeply and act bravely."

Each of the thirty-eight profiles is a reminder that human rights are not abstract ideals--they are lived, defended, and advanced by people who stand up for justice, equality, and dignity--often when it isn't easy or popular to do so. Together, the profiles form an inspiring mosaic of resilience and resolve, showing that the struggle for justice is never complete but always evolving.

Exploring many important human rights and freedoms, the anthology includes the right to equality, shown in the fight against racism and discrimination by people like Viola Desmond, who stood up against segregation, and Art Miki, who sought justice for Japanese Canadians. It also highlights the right to gender equality and the rights of 2SLGBTQ+ communities, with leaders like Doris Anderson pushing for women's rights and George Hislop advocating for gay rights.

The right to a clean and healthy environment is also emphasized, especially through the work of Josephine Mandamin, who walked thousands of kilometres to raise awareness about the importance of protecting water. The book further explores Indigenous rights, including treaty rights and cultural protection, with figures like Phil Fontaine and Mary Two-Ax Earley working to uphold justice for Indigenous peoples. Other rights include freedom of expression and association, disability rights, and international human rights and stories of inspiring youth leaders like Autumn Peltier and Stella Bowles who remind us that people of all ages can be powerful voices for change.

