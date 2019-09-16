Canadian Hospital Specialties to Distribute Eitan Group's Sapphire Infusion Systems in Canada

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -- Eitan Group, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy solutions across the care continuum, today announced a distribution agreement with Canadian Hospital Specialties Ltd. (CHS), a national specialty distributor and manufacturer of medical and surgical products, to supply and support Eitan Group's Sapphire infusion system hospital and alternate site customers across Canada.

"CHS works to introduce the most advanced medical technology to the Canadian market in our mission to improve patient care and outcomes," said Mike Canzoneri, CEO of CHS. "We are aligned with Eitan Group in our innovation focus; we believe our customers will immediately see the benefits of implementing Eitan Group's future-ready, intuitive Sapphire platform."

Sapphire customers will receive immediate attention and support across Canada with CHS's large, capable sales organization.

"CHS has significant experience in hospital-based and alternate site infusion and has a reputation for providing high quality products with excellent customer service. CHS is an ideal partner to bring Sapphire to the Canadian market," said Roger Massengale, CEO of Eitan Group North America.

Eitan Group's flagship Sapphire infusion systems are installed worldwide, with more than 100,000 devices in the market. The robust infusion platform is lightweight with a small footprint, features an intuitive touch screen and is designed for ease-of-use, requiring minimal training for medical professionals.

About Eitan Group

Eitan Group is focused on infusion therapy and technologies, developing future-ready systems for hospital care and ambulatory settings, as well as wearable solutions for easy self-administration. Eitan Group initially entered the infusion market in 2009, and a decade later, with data on over 18 million liters of infusions completed, now consists of three affiliate companies: Q Core Medical, Sorrel Medical and Avoset Health. With a focus on innovating patient-centered care and safety, Eitan Group is reimagining infusion therapy with connected, software-based solutions.

About Canadian Hospital Specialties Ltd.

CHS is a national speciality distributor and manufacturer of medical and surgical products, servicing the Canadian healthcare industry for more than 50 years. CHS is committed to offering impeccable service and introducing new and innovative products to the Canadian market. Our goal is to help improve patients' health outcomes and quality of life, coast to coast.

