Canadian hospital now ranked #2 in the world

UHN's Toronto Western Hospital and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre were also recognized in the annual ranking of the World's Top 250. Princess Margaret continued to rank as Canada's leading oncology hospital and among the top 10 globally in Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals ranking.

The ranking marks a defining moment for Canada on the global stage, demonstrating what is possible when excellence, innovation and universal access move together at scale.

The distinction reflects the collective efforts of TeamUHN and the strength of UHN's integrated academic health sciences system, where research, specialized clinical care and education are united to drive impact. From complex cardiac care, transplantation and surgical innovation at Toronto General Hospital, to cancer research and care at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, breakthroughs in neurosciences and musculoskeletal health at Toronto Western Hospital, and Canada's largest rehabilitation and complex continuing care network through Toronto Rehab and West Park Healthcare Centre, discovery is embedded across every part of care. Completing this continuum, the Michener Institute of Education, Canada's only dedicated applied health sciences university, prepares the next generation of health professionals. Anchored by Canada's largest and most research-intensive hospital system, this model enables UHN to care for the most complex patients while shaping the future of medicine.

The achievement is made possible through the ongoing support of the Ontario and federal governments, the UHN Foundation, the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, and the generosity of donors whose investments help advance care, discovery and education for patients in Canada and around the world.

Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals ranking assesses thousands of hospitals across 32 countries. It is based on an international survey of both medical experts and patients, and key quality metrics.

"Being ranked the second-best hospital in the world is a powerful validation of the strength of our integrated academic health system. It reflects the collective impact of TeamUHN and affirms that excellence can thrive within a universal health system. This moment brings pride and a responsibility to continue advancing what health care can achieve for patients in Canada and globally." - Mr. Dean Connor, Chair, Board of Directors, University Health Network

"This global recognition affirms UHN's legacy of discovery and our pursuit of excellence where care, research, and education move together in service of patients. It belongs to TeamUHN: clinicians, researchers, educators, learners, and staff whose collective work is delivering exceptional care, advancing discovery, and preparing the next generation of health professionals. This is a moment of pride for Ontario and Canada, but not a victory lap. It is a call to lead with ambition, to advance health research at scale, and to ensure Canada continues to shape what's next in health care and science." - Dr. Kevin Smith, President & CEO, University Health Network

"This incredible achievement reflects the true strength of Ontario's world-class health care system. To the entire team at UHN from the doctors to nurses, our health care workers and staff, thank you for your unwavering commitment to patient care and leading the world when it comes to innovation and research." - The Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

"Ontario is home to world-class hospitals that are leading the way in health care, research, and education. Congratulations to UHN's Toronto General Hospital on achieving this significant milestone, demonstrating your team's dedication to providing innovative, patient-centred care to Ontario families." - The Honourable Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier of Ontario, Minister of Health

"This achievement shows what's really possible when world-class clinicians and researchers work at the leading edge of technology, turning innovation into better outcomes for patients. UHN is not only advancing health care for Canadians, it's helping shape the future of medicine globally. It's showing the world what Canada can do. It's showing the world what public health care can do." - The Honourable Evan Solomon, Federal Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, Member of Parliament, Toronto Centre

"Being recognized by Newsweek as the number two hospital in the world is an honour and a responsibility, and a true reflection of the dedication of our people and the unwavering support of our community. Philanthropy is a driving force behind this achievement, fueling the breakthroughs, discoveries, and innovation that enable UHN to continually push the boundaries of what is possible in health care in Canada and around the world." - Ms. Julie Quenneville, CEO, UHN Foundation

"The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is deeply grateful to the thousands of TeamUHN members who provide exemplary, compassionate care every day to cancer patients and their loved ones across UHN. Whether they are conducting world-leading research, performing complex surgery, delivering innovative care, or training the next generation of international oncology experts, TeamUHN constantly sets new standards in cancer. Driven by our collective vision to create a healthier world, free from the fear of cancer, this global recognition also reflects the steadfast passion, commitment, and determination of our tremendous community of supporters." - Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President & CEO, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

About University Health Network

UHN is Canada's Hospital -- ranked #2 in the world, #1 in Canada. With 10 sites and more than 44,000 TeamUHN members, UHN consists of Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, The Michener Institute of Education and West Park Healthcare Centre. As Canada's top research hospital, the scope of biomedical research and complexity of cases at UHN have made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care. UHN has the largest hospital-based research program in Canada, with major research in neurosciences, cardiology, transplantation, oncology, surgical innovation, infectious diseases, genomic medicine and rehabilitation medicine. UHN is a research hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto. www.uhn.ca

