Canadian Heart Failure Society and Canadian Cardiovascular Society Call for Attention to Rising Heart Failure Cases in Younger Canadians Ahead of Awareness Week

As heart failure diagnoses increase among younger Canadians, the two leading organizations unite to inform Canadians about the risk factors, symptoms, and signs of the condition.

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Heart Failure Society (CHFS), the trusted voice in Canada for heart failure professionals, and the Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS), the national voice for cardiovascular care professionals, are united in a joint call to action to support young Canadians living with heart failure to mark the eighth annual National Heart Failure Awareness Week from May 3 to 9 2026.

Heart failure is one of the fastest-growing cardiovascular conditions in Canada, and it is now manifesting at earlier ages, with a growing number of people in their 20s to 50s being diagnosed. Hospitalizations rose significantly among adults aged 20 to 39 between 2007 and 2016, increasing by 55% in men and 25% in women. In the year 2023/24, 5,070 Canadians aged 40 to 49 were newly diagnosed with heart failure, according to Heart & Stroke's Analysis of Data from the Canadian Chronic Disease Surveillance System. Without greater awareness, many younger patients risk delayed diagnosis and missed opportunities for early intervention.

The awareness week coincides with the appointment of Dr. Margot Davis as President of the Canadian Heart Failure Society. A leading cardiologist, Dr. Davis is widely recognized for her research in the prevention, diagnosis, and management of advanced heart failure. In her new role, she will lead Canada's national authority on heart failure education, advancing initiatives in advocacy and public awareness to better support patients and healthcare providers across the country.

"Heart failure in Canada has traditionally been associated with older adults, but we are seeing a concerning rise among younger Canadians," said Dr. Margot Davis, President of the Canadian Heart Failure Society. "Stepping into this role at such a pivotal time for our country, there is a critical opportunity to strengthen awareness, improve early detection, and ensure Canadians of all ages have access to the knowledge and care they need. Through education and advocacy, we can help more people recognize the warning signs earlier and ultimately save lives."

"The rise in the number of younger people being diagnosed with heart failure in Canada is deeply concerning and reflects the need to prioritize cardiovascular health across the lifespan, starting in youth," said Sean Virani, President of the Canadian Cardiovascular Society. "Addressing risk factors and enhancing the education of all Canadians and health care providers is very important. At the Canadian Cardiovascular Society, we are committed to supporting clinical excellence so that heart failure can be prevented, when possible, detected earlier and managed more effectively at every age."

At just 23, Jenny Milne began experiencing severe shortness of breath and a swollen abdomen. Despite being a competitive figure skater in peak health, her symptoms were initially misdiagnosed as a non-functioning gallbladder, followed by COVID for shortness of breath and asthma, delaying a critical diagnosis and reinforcing a dangerous myth: heart failure is not just an "older person's disease."

Now 29, Jenny is advocating for earlier detection, treatment and prevention after navigating her early twenties with end-stage heart failure. "I remember reading that heart failure is for life. My world was turned upside down," she says. "Early detection saved my life and allowed me to return to a sense of normalcy. Now, living with heart failure, I know it can happen to anyone, even young people with healthy lifestyles. Don't ignore the signs. Get your heart checked early."

To learn more about the signs, symptoms and risk factors of heart failure, and to access practical tools and resources for Canadians of all ages, visit heartfailure.ca/heart-failure-awareness-week.

About The Canadian Heart Failure Society

The Canadian Heart Failure Society (CHFS) provides a forum for cardiovascular professionals to exchange ideas, advance knowledge, and improve practice and care delivery in the prevention, diagnosis, and management of all Heart Failure phases and complications.

With a mission to improve the care of patients through research, advocacy, education and development of best practices in the field of heart failure disorders, the CHFS interacts with the Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS) as an affiliated organization in matters associated with the continuum of heart failure.

CHFS guides medical trainees in Canada while advocating for heart failure patients, their families, and care providers to those living with the risks of complications of heart failure.

About the Canadian Cardiovascular Society

The Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS) is the trusted voice in Canada for cardiovascular care professionals, bringing together more than 2,500 medical specialists and key members of the heart health team to advance research, education, and care. Stakeholders, decision-makers, and professional groups turn to the CCS first to consult us on new developments and emerging issues in cardiovascular care in Canada, visit https://ccs.ca/

SOURCE Canadian Heart Failure Society

Media Contact: Lindsay Silverberg, [email protected]