Canadian Hearing Services Becomes the First National Organization Supporting Deaf and Hard of Hearing Canadians to Receive Qmentum Accreditation

The decision followed a thorough assessment of the full suite of professional services and programs delivered at Canadian Hearing Services by surveyors from Accreditation Canada in May 2021. The survey team spent four days at the organization's offices across Ontario, both virtually and in-person, evaluating the organization against nearly 400 rigorous global standards.

"To be the successful recipient of the flagship Qmentum Accreditation with Commendation status demonstrates our entire organization's commitment to continuous quality improvement and safety," said Julia N. Dumanian, President and CEO of Canadian Hearing Services. "This designation reaffirms our focus on the principle of people-centred care and energizes us to continue delivering the highest-quality level of service our clients expect, while striving to set a new gold standard in hearing health care for Deaf and hard of hearing Canadians."

The Qmentum accreditation program is a four-year cycle of assessment and continuous improvement, whereby healthcare organizations work to meet the standards and thereby raise the quality of their services. This process helps assess all aspects of an organization's operations, from board and leadership, to care and services, to infrastructure.

This new milestone follows the Primer Accreditation status first granted to Canadian Hearing Services in July 2018, for which it received a 97% rating from Accreditation Canada.

"The entire organization was involved in the accreditation process – from staff to board members, clients and families," said Dr. Chantal Graveline, Vice-president Programs and Services and Chief Operating Officer. "The results of this latest assessment will inform our plans to continue improving our suite of services and programs as we further expand across Canada."

As the successful recipient of the Qmentum Accreditation with Commendation status, Canadian Hearing Services remains true to its mantra, "Raising the Bar," designed to continually challenge the organization to deliver the best-in-class professional services and products and to set the industry standard for quality client care.

Since 1940, Canadian Hearing Services has been an industry-leading provider of professional services, products and education that empower people who are Deaf and hard of hearing to overcome barriers to participation. Canadian Hearing Services is the largest and only Accredited organization of its kind in North America. For more information about Canadian Hearing Services, visit CHS.ca or call 1-866-518-0000.

Accreditation Canada is a not-for-profit organization that works with patients, policy makers and the public to improve the quality of health and social services for all. Accreditation Canada works closely with health and social services organizations in Canada and abroad to develop a sustainable culture of improvement that betters safety and efficiency, working to save and improve lives. More than 1,000 health and social service organizations and 7,000 sites in Canada and around the world have been accredited through their programs and services, leading to safer, quality health care for those who matter most – patients and their families.

