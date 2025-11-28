Canadian Hadassah-WIZO Announces Transformational Gift to Bring Hope & Healing to Israel

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - CHW (Canadian Hadassah-WIZO) is pleased to announce a transformational gift of $5.5 million from Harry Lebovic to establish a new Hydrotherapy Center at the Gandel Rehabilitation Center at Hadassah Hospital, Mount Scopus, Jerusalem.

This extraordinary contribution will support thousands of patients on their path to recovery, addressing both physical and psychological wounds with compassion and innovation. In the wake of the tragic events of October 7 and their lasting repercussions, the need for comprehensive rehabilitation in Israel has reached unprecedented levels. This gift ensures that healing, strength, and hope remain within reach for all who need them--now and for years to come.

A dedicated supporter of CHW and a member of Hadassah International's Board of Directors, Harry Lebovic is guided by a deep commitment to improving lives and strengthening communities. "Serving on the Hadassah International Board is an extension of my lifelong commitment to building stronger communities – not just with bricks and mortar, but through healing, innovation, and hope," said Harry. Click here to watch a video of Harry announcing his gift.

The 187.5 square meter hydrotherapy pool serves as a large aquatic gym treating 150 patients each day – triple the previous number – through individual and group therapy sessions.

The temperature-controlled environment is uniquely suited for patients recovering from traumatic injuries or managing chronic pain. Hydrotherapy enhances motor skills, builds strength and agility, and provides a medication-free, non-invasive option for reducing symptoms such as muscle pain and joint stiffness. It is a powerful supplement to traditional physical therapy, accelerating recovery from injuries and surgeries.

Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW CEO, expressed, "Thanks to Harry Lebovic's visionary generosity, CHW and Hadassah are changing lives, providing hope, and building brighter futures for those who need it most. Together, we heal. Together, we rebuild. Together, we give hope."

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW): Established in 1917 by visionary Jewish women, CHW (Canadian Hadassah-WIZO) is a non-political, non-partisan national network of dedicated volunteers. CHW firmly believes in the advancement of education, healthcare, and social services, transcending politics, religion, and national boundaries. To learn more about CHW, please visit www.chw.ca.

